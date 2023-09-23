Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Fires Up Ducks With Pre-Game Takedown Of Coach Prime’s Cinderella Buffaloes

Oregon coach Dan Lanning took this game against Colorado to a whole different level, before both teams even stepped foot on the field.

Speaking with his team before the game, the Ducks coach made it clear to his players that they weren’t going to make this game about the Buffaloes. No, this game was about Oregon and their attempt to put the Buffaloes in their place.

It’s obvious that Dan Lanning had been paying attention to the pregame hype during the week, with most of the coverage one-sided towards Deion Sanders and his squad. Well, the Ducks seemed to take this personal during the week, as they rushed out to a 35-0 lead.

Dan Lanning isn’t walking back his previous comments about Colorado football. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But it was the pregame speech that Lanning might have won the football game for his team, or at least had them motivated on a different level.

“The Cinderella story is over men. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins… This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood, it’s gonna be played on that grass,” Lanning passionately shouted.

After that speech, Dan Lanning had me ready to run through a wall at home, so it’s not hard to see why his players came out with a purpose.

This was also evident when Lanning called for a fake-punt on the Oregon 16-yard line, which the Ducks converted. As the head coach was fist-bumping a few coaches, he also had a smirk on his face in the process.

IF you didn’t think this game meant more than just another outing, the first half proved this point pretty clear. And in what is likely a bad sign for Colorado, Lanning wants more of the same in the second.

“Not done yet. We’re not satisfied,” Lanning told ABC at the end of the half. “I hope all those people that are watching every week are watching this week.”

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

