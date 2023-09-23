Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Fires Up Ducks With Pre-Game Takedown Of Coach Prime’s Cinderella Buffaloes

Videos by OutKick

Oregon coach Dan Lanning took this game against Colorado to a whole different level, before both teams even stepped foot on the field.

Speaking with his team before the game, the Ducks coach made it clear to his players that they weren’t going to make this game about the Buffaloes. No, this game was about Oregon and their attempt to put the Buffaloes in their place.

It’s obvious that Dan Lanning had been paying attention to the pregame hype during the week, with most of the coverage one-sided towards Deion Sanders and his squad. Well, the Ducks seemed to take this personal during the week, as they rushed out to a 35-0 lead.

Dan Lanning isn’t walking back his previous comments about Colorado football. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But it was the pregame speech that Lanning might have won the football game for his team, or at least had them motivated on a different level.

“The Cinderella story is over men. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins… This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood, it’s gonna be played on that grass,” Lanning passionately shouted.

“The Cinderella story is over men. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins…This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood, it’s gonna be played on grass”



Dan Lanning had his players feeling the pregame speech. pic.twitter.com/HEKbCwu50Q — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 23, 2023

After that speech, Dan Lanning had me ready to run through a wall at home, so it’s not hard to see why his players came out with a purpose.

This was also evident when Lanning called for a fake-punt on the Oregon 16-yard line, which the Ducks converted. As the head coach was fist-bumping a few coaches, he also had a smirk on his face in the process.

Oregon just converted a fake punt from its

16-yard line pic.twitter.com/c5FgMio7Ox — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 23, 2023

IF you didn’t think this game meant more than just another outing, the first half proved this point pretty clear. And in what is likely a bad sign for Colorado, Lanning wants more of the same in the second.

“Not done yet. We’re not satisfied,” Lanning told ABC at the end of the half. “I hope all those people that are watching every week are watching this week.”