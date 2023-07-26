Army Operator Dan Ibach Survived Deadly Explosion, Died Three Times In Medical Transport: AMERICAN JOYRIDE

Videos by OutKick

Retired Army SMU operator Dan Ibach joined me on the newest episode of “American Joyride,” and his life story is one every American should hear.

Ibach survived a deadly explosion in Iraq that left several of his teammates dead, and he suffered significant wounds. In fact, Dan flatlined three different times while in medical transport.

Fortunately, Dan survived the brutal explosion and fought like hell to return to the battlefield with his Tier One teammates. Eventually, life threw him another curveball that forced him to transition from an operational role to one off the battlefield and eventually into a successful business career. Dan joined me to discuss it all, and his journey is nothing short of staggering. As always, grab your favorite drink and let’s dive into the latest “American Joyride” episode.

I hope you all enjoyed learning Dan story as much as I enjoyed sharing it.