Videos by OutKick

UConn basketball went into the locker room at halftime of Monday’s national championship with a 12-point lead. That wasn’t good enough for head coach Dan Hurley.

Dan, the younger brother of Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley, turned 50 years old in January. He is in his fifth season with the Huskies after six years at Rhode Island and two years at Wagner.

To call Hurley passionate would be an understated.

No ref is safe when he’s around.

Dan Hurley letting the refs know how bad of a ball that was pic.twitter.com/tqKWMEsCdl — Nick Mattioli (@nmattioli12) November 25, 2021

The national championship game in Houston was no exception. Hurley was all up in the officials’ ears right before the game went to halftime.

Dan Hurley having a WORD with the refs 😅 pic.twitter.com/YmkJAtHfXG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 4, 2023

The Huskies’ head coach, not one to hold back, has been focused on “freedom of movement” in recent days and wanted to make himself heard.

Dan Hurley joked yesterday that he was already working the refs about freedom of movement. He was just yelling "freedom of movement" at the officials. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) April 4, 2023

However, Hurley has been working on his patience and is trying to keep the spats to a minimum.

"That bad stretch of basketball coincided with me spending a lot of time fighting with [the refs]. So I've tied to stop doing that."



—@UConnMBB head coach Dan Hurley pic.twitter.com/rjvNqqSloW — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 26, 2023

The effort for restraint was not particularly effective Monday. Hurley was up in arms at a few moments throughout the first half and was unable to tap into his new aura.

When asked about the early incident with the referee before heading back into the locker room, he tried to make amends and professed his love for the officiating crew. It was an olive branch!

In addition to his efforts to smooth things over with the referees, Hurley expressed frustration with UConn’s inability to execute. At that point in time, the Huskies were up 12.

.@UConnMBB head coach Dan Hurley heading into the half:



"We should be up 20." pic.twitter.com/9xKhzxg9mi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

Hurley showed no mercy. He wanted to step on the Aztecs’ throat. He doesn’t settle for anything less than perfection.

All-in-all, Hurley’s halftime interview was a rollercoaster. There are few personalities in college basketball that are more entertaining than the man who led UConn to the 2023 national title game!