Ted Cruz Demands One Simple Thing From People After Bill Maher Interview: EXCLUSIVE

Ted Cruz believes his experience with Bill Maher can serve as an example of people coming together.

The Senator from Texas went on “Real Time with Bill Maher” last weekend, and despite the two being on opposite ends of the political spectrum, they really seemed to enjoy chatting with each other.

Specifically, they both are big fans of free speech, hate woke nonsense and that’s something everyone should agree on.

"This is a terrible place for America to be, where half the people hate it that we're just talking."



Ted Cruz reacts to Bill Maher Interview.

Cruz, who is a big supporter of what we do here at OutKick, joined Dan Dakich Wednesday on “Don’t @ Me,” and made it clear he thought the interview with Maher went great.

“I had a blast on the show with Bill Maher. I’ve watched it for a long time. First time I’ve ever been on the show. I respect Bill Maher. He’s an old school liberal. So, him and I disagree on a lot of issues, but he believes in things like free speech, and he actually has the courage to stand up and defend them,” Cruz told Dakich when breaking down his fun appearance.

Cruz also pointed out how Maher does the one thing you rarely see happen these days:

Bringing people together with different opinions, values and perspectives to just talk.

“One of the real problems we have in America is we live in separate universes. The right listens to right wing media. The left listens to left wing media. We don’t talk to each other, and we live…The worlds are so different, if someone disagrees with you on social media, you unfriend them and everyone is in an echo chamber. And, I believe if our country is going to survive, we have to talk to each other,” the popular Senator and OutKick fan from Texas explained.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Cruz is correct that people should come together.

There’s no question that people with differing views should speak to each other. That’s what makes America great and so much fun. People with different opinions should be encouraged to debate things.

Crack open a few cold beers and get after it. What’s the worst that happens? You agree to disagree? No problem if that’s the case. Best case scenario is you hash out some differences, find some common ground and if things are going really well, find a nice beer buzz. We’ve all been there before, and it’s never been a bad time.

Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t view the situation as Cruz, Maher and people like myself do. As Cruz pointed out, they live in echo chambers, and that’s not good for anyone.

Props to everyone involved for encouraging more communication. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.