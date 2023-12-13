Dan Dakich Says Draymond Green Is A ‘Punk’ And ‘Coward’ | ‘Don’t @ Me’ with Dan Dakich

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green is a menace to his fellow NBA players.

American sporting leagues are described as a brotherhood among athletes, regardless of the competition on the field, court, Octagon, or setting. But Green is breaking all the rules of decency in sports.

Green, a forward for the Golden State Warriors, is showing that his unhinged personality can literally be dangerous to other players, seen once again Tuesday night when the Warriors took on the Phoenix Suns.

Enough is Enough; NBA Must Punish Volatile Draymond Green

Green intentionally swatted his right arm on an inbound play, squaring up against Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic, and thwacked Nurkic in the face for an immediate ejection.

Anyone who’s followed Green like OutKick’s Dan Dakich — basketball icon and host of “Don’t @ Me” — is fed up with the Michigan State alum’s antics.

Green’s instability is reaching critical levels, evidenced by his outright violent behavior and ridiculous post-game explanations ‘justifying’ his swing at Nurkic.

Draymond is the type of player to squeeze in excuses for heinous behavior, and the NBA must take a stand — not only for Draymond’s sake but for the rest of the league’s safety.

Dakich unloaded on Draymond Green after his punch on Nurkic Tuesday night. In his takedown of the Warriors’ bully, Dakich condemned Warriors coach Steve Kerr for lacking the b*lls to rein in his veteran player.

“I’ve been a Draymond Green fan. I’ve been a Draymond Green backer,” Dakich admitted.

“I loved whenever Tom Izzo had a problem; Draymond Green’s the first guy to step up for Izzo and Michigan State. But it’s enough, between punching your own teammate Jordan Poole last year which ruined their season to now. You go. You take a swing at Jusuf Nurkic and you’re like, What are you doing?

LISTEN to Dakich’s rant on Green’s absurd behavior:

Dakich added, “Draymond Green is just a coward. There are ways to fight in basketball. We can square up. Draymond is a coward, period. And the NBA has to suspend him for the rest of the year. Enough is enough. He’s dangerous to other players.

“In fact, the NBA and NBA Players Association should come out and say, you got to get this guy help. But the truth of the matter is, nobody’s got to get this guy help this guy got to do it himself. … I just know that Draymond Green is a menace to other players on the basketball court. He is a stone-cold coward that must be suspended. …

“But this guy has become insane on the basketball court. Certifiably insane. Worse than Dennis Rodman, Worse than anybody we can remember. And he’s a danger to other players.

“Just a dumb ass, a menace, and should be suspended immediately by the league. But he won’t and should be suspended by Kerr. But Kerr has no balls. He should be suspended by the Warriors but they’ve got no balls either. None. Zero. Don’t at me about it.”

