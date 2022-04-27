Don’t @ Me: Mark Emmert Stepping Down As NCAA President

With the emergence of NIL in college athletics, the landscape of the NCAA has changed drastically.

Now, more changes will be coming after NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Tuesday he will be stepping down from his position in June 2023.

Dan Dakich looked back at the big decisions made by Emmert on Wednesday morning on Don’t @ Me — watch below:

