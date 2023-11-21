Dan Campbell Unleashes Fiery Opinion On The Top Thanksgiving Food

Videos by OutKick

Dan Campbell has some piping hot takes on Thanksgiving food.

The Lions will battle the Packers on Thanksgiving to get a great day of football started, and if things go according to the plan laid out by Campbell, he should spend the rest of the day enjoying a great holiday meal.

However, don’t expect to find turkey on his Thanksgiving plate. The star Lions coach is all about ham. Ham over turkey is a twist we didn’t expect, but here we are!

“Must have is ham. I’m a big ham guy. I’m not a turkey guy, unless it’s fried turkey. I’m not a dressing fan. I’m not a cranberry fan, I’ll throw that right out to the dogs. Everything else, I’ll load it right on top of each other, full stack,” Campbell told the media when breaking down his Thanksgiving meal preferences, according to Will Burchfield.

Dan Campbell opts for ham over turkey on Thanksgiving.

Dan, what the hell is wrong with you? Ham over turkey should get you on a watchlist. People who prefer ham over turkey are a greater threat to society than Disney adults, and we all know what an incredible menace those people are.

Ham is trash. It’s hot garbage. That’s a fact, and I’ll go to the mat over it. You might be wondering, “David, how can you love bacon or a pork chop but not ham?”

It’s because bacon and tasty pork chops are awesome. Stop and think about it for a second. Have you ever had glazed ham and really enjoyed it or do you only enjoy it because you’re supposed to? The answer is probably the latter, and we all know it.

Is turkey or ham the superior Thanksgiving food? (Credit: Getty Images)

On the flip side, turkey is easy to hate because it’s popular. It’s the main course of most Thanksgiving meals, and it’s been that way for generations. If it wasn’t great, then why wouldn’t it ever lose its top spot? Hating turkey is simply like hating a dynasty. You know Alabama football is great, but it’s fashionable to hate. That’s the place a lot of people, including Dan Campbell, are with turkey, apparently.

As for Dan Campbell’s take on cranberry sauce, he’s 100% correct on that. It’s also trash. Maybe even more trash than the ham we all have to pretend to like.

Canned cranberry sauce is barely one step above what they serve in prisons, and while I’m not above much, I am above eating prison food. Keep it simple. Load up on turkey, mashed potatoes, a couple rolls, a solid vegetable and avoid ham and cranberry sauce at all costs.

Dan Campbell breaks down his Thanksgiving food preferences. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Keep your eyes peeled for a full piece Wednesday morning breaking down the best and worst parts of Thanksgiving. You won’t be surprised to learn this exact topic is touched on. In the meantime, let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you’re a ham or turkey person, and I’ll tally the votes!