Dan Campbell: ‘It’s Going To Be A Long Time’ Before Hendon Hooker Competes For Lions Starting QB Job

Videos by OutKick

When the Detroit Lions made their 2023 offseason plans, they wanted to add a quarterback to compete with Jared Goff, and the plan seemed to come together when the club selected Hendon Hooker in the NFL draft.

But while Hooker is indeed on the unofficial quarterback depth chart, perhaps as high as No. 2 ahead of Nate Sudfeld and Adrian Martinez, he’s not really going to compete or challenge Goff this season.

Because coach Dan Campbell sees this as a learning, growing, getting healthy year for his new rookie.

“This really is just a redshirt year for him,” Campbell said on a Tuesday appearance of the Green Room with Chris Long podcast. “He’s got to get this leg right first, then he’ll learn under Jared and let’s see what happens, you know? If he can eventually become your No. 2, or maybe down the road later on, it’s more than that. But it’s going to be a long time.”

Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on with crutches prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Hendon Hooker Must Recover Before Competing

Hooker was taken by Detroit in the third round of last month’s draft, but is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in November. Hooker has said he’ll be ready to practice by the start of training camp in late July, but that seems aspirational. The Lions are likely going to play it safer than to expose him to full speed practices eight months after his reconstructive surgery.

And once Hooker does get full clearance to fully participate in drills, it’s going to be a while as he works up to perhaps getting snaps in the preseason — if that happens at all.

So, yes, Hooker has a long road to being physically ready, then mentally ready to run the Lions offense authored by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on during the second half in the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell Fine With Hendon Hooker’s Age

And the Lions seem fine with that because they’re apparently not too worried about his age (he’s 25) and how that affects starting his career clock sooner rather than later.

“He’s very mature, he looks the part, he’s got a big arm,” Campbell said. “He’s just got to learn how to play in the NFL. But he’s a pro, now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind of liked the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be a little bit more mature. They got a lot on their plate.”

Campbell said Goff was in the loop on the Hooker selection. General manager Brad Holmes alerted him of the team’s intentions. And the starter is expected to handle the situation well.

Truth is, Hooker doesn’t really present a challenge this year.

“Goff is going to handle it well,” Campbell said. “I mean, he knew. Brad had called him, and he’s great. He’ll help this guy learn and grow.”

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero