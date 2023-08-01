Dan Campbell Implies NFL Shut Down Idea Of Live Lion On The Sidelines: ‘Frowns On That’

Videos by OutKick

Dan Campbell apparently actually tried to see if the Detroit Lions could have an actual lion on the sidelines.

Campbell, who has the Lions trending up in a huge way, famously said during a 2021 appearance on “Pardon My Take” that he seriously wanted “a legit pet lion on a chain, a big ass chain, and he really is my pet. We just walk around the building, we go out to practice, we’re at seven-on-seven, we’re behind the kicker when he’s kicking,” according to USA Today.

While it definitely seemed like that couldn’t possibly have been serious, Campbell indicated he actually looked into it but the NFL absolutely wasn’t having any of it.

Dan Campbell wanted a real lion on the sidelines. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell claims the NFL shut down having a real lion on the sidelines.

“I would say that Sheila, she had no problem with it but the league apparently frowns on those type of things…I’m not going to point out Roger [Goodell] on this. I’m just going to say that the league frowns on that. Let’s just say that,” Campbell said with a grin on his face when asked on “Pardon My Take” about the situation.

Why did Campbell want the live lion? As he stated with a smile, “It’s a little extra motivation.”

If Dan Campbell was allowed to put a Live Lion on the sideline he would pic.twitter.com/xoPsP9t2zp — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 31, 2023

Let’s all hope Campbell is being serious.

For the sake of fandom of the Detroit Lions, I hope Dan Campbell isn’t kidding at all, and it definitely doesn’t seem like he is.

He sounds 100% genuine that the league shut it down. You can tell he was choosing his words very carefully when talking about Roger Goodell.

The Detroit Lions head coach wasn’t eager to pin blame on anyone. He’s just crushed he couldn’t have a potentially lethal animal roaming the sideline.

Dan Campbell implies NFL shut down attempt to have a live lion on the sidelines. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Anyone who says they wouldn’t love to see Dan Campbell with a massive lion on a chain just roaming the field is lying.

That’s content gold, and he’s such a confident and edgy dude he probably truly believes that it would be motivating over terrifying.

Imagine trying to drill a kick knowing an animal that sees you as a mid-afternoon snack is behind you watching. Most people would need a change of underwear. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell embraces the grit and carnage.

That’s what makes him arguably the most entertaining coach in the NFL.

Dan Campbell continues to prove he’s one of the funniest coaches in the NFL. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

It’s a damn shame. Can we not at least get one in a secure pen? I guess the NFL continues to prove it’s the No Fun League. Let Dan Campbell get a deadly animal on a leash and let’s do this thing!