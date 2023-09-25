Dan Campbell Gives Another Fired Up Locker Room Speech: ‘Played Violent’

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell continues to prove he’s one of the best motivators in all of sports.

Campbell and the Lions pulled off a very solid 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons for fans Sunday. Detroit now sits at 2-1, and what always happens after a great Lions win?

Dan Campbell gives a speech like he’s a general recapping a great victory on the battlefield. While it wasn’t his best work, the man responsible for leading the Lions to victory uncorked another solid locker room speech.

“You know what this film is going to say? Because I could see it on the sideline. We looked hungry. We looked hungry. We played hungry. We played violent…Defense, you just kept giving us the ball back. Kept giving us the ball back, right. Offense, just patience, patience, patience,” a fired up Dan Campbell told the locker room after thoroughly handling the Falcons.

Dan Campbell fires up the Lions after beating the Falcons.

Even though it might not be Dan Campbell’s most passionate locker room speech, it’s still definitely a must-watch for football fans,

The man is a content machine. He’s a star when the cameras are rolling, and he wears his emotions on his sleeve.

Last year when the Lions were struggling, he was shedding tears. He just loves football that much. Now that the Lions have been rolling since the back half of last season, he has a lot to be positive about.

There’s nothing football fans love hearing more than a coach bluntly stating the team “played violent.” You absolutely love to hear it.

You can say a lot about Dan Campbell and the Lions, but the one thing you can’t say is that he’s not unbelievably authentic. The man is unapologetically himself and unapologetically a football man through and through. In an era where authenticity is about as rare as a unicorn sighting, it’s great to see a man living in his own world.

Next up is Green Bay. An NFC North battle will definitely get the blood pumping. Campbell’s reaction will be epic if the Lions knock off one of the franchise’s most bitter rivals.