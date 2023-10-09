Dan Campbell Unleashes Fiery Locker Room Speech After Beating The Panthers: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Dan Campbell’s locker room speeches are becoming appointment viewing.

The Lions absolutely mauled the Panthers 42-24 Sunday to improve to 4-1, and it’s clear this is the best team in Detroit in a very long time. Dan Campbell is owed a lot of credit for quickly turning the franchise around, and his passion is evident and clear.

One of the best parts about Campbell is the fact he wears his heart on his sleeve. That includes cutting it loose in the locker room after big wins. Just like every other win this season, he gave fans an awesome speech to watch.

Dan Campbell was fired up after the Lions beat the Panthers 42-24. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell gives passionate speech after beating the Panthers.

“You know what I love? When you guys indirectly tell your coach, ‘Coach, f*cking relax. We got it. We got it, alright.’ That’s exactly what you guys did out there. You know what good teams do? They don’t give a shit who they play, they don’t care about the environment, who’s playing for them, who’s playing for us, what the records are. When you smell competition, you show up, and you guys just proved it again today,” a hyped up Campbell told the locker room after notching another win.

You can watch his full speech below.

"Did exactly what we're supposed to do." pic.twitter.com/HbRkTb4rWv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 8, 2023

Campbell and the Lions are rolling.

At this point, you can set your watch to Dan Campbell unleashing an awesome speech whenever the Lions win.

The man just lets it fly, and if that includes some f-bombs, all the better. This is the passion and energy Lions fans love to see.

The franchise has been a punching bag for decades. Detroit has long been a cellar dweller in the NFC North. It’s been a brutal run for decades, despite having star athletes like Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford.

Well, times are changing, the Lions are 4-1 and sitting at the top of the NFC North, and Dan Campbell deserves a ton of credit. Just two years ago, the Lions went 3-13-1 in his first year as the head coach. Now, they’re rolling and are one of the best teams in the NFL.

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are 4-1 after beating the Panthers. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Next up is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prepare for another awesome speech from Dan Campbell if the Lions leave the field 5-1.