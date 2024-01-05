Dan Campbell Gets In Testy Interview Exchange: ‘Go Ahead And Say It’

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell gave a radio interview that belongs in the Smithsonian.

The only topic anyone wants to talk about with the Lions since last week was the refs flagging a game-winning two-point conversion against the Cowboys.

The refs claimed Taylor Decker, who caught the pass, didn’t report as eligible, even though he’s on multiple videos doing just that. The Lions attempted it again from the seven yard line, and failed to get it. Instead of leaving Dallas with a win, the Lions walked out with a heartbreaking and absolutely infuriating loss.

Campbell has been in rare form from the moment the flag was thrown, and he doesn’t seem interested in changing. That now includes a hall of fame interview on 97.1 The Ticket. The Lions coach was pushed on his decision to not play for overtime, and the exchange……was testy as all hell.

Lions coach Dan Campbell holds the line on decisions against the Cowboys.

“Go ahead and say it. Say it. Both of you. Say it. Say what you want to say,” Campbell said with clear frustration oozing over in his voice.

When the host told him going from the seven yard line was a “low percentage play,” Campbell didn’t back down at all. In fact, he went on offense.

“Say it like you would say it to anybody else. I’m on the radio. Say it like you want to say it,” Campbell forcefully pushed.

When asked if he regretted it, Campbell dropped an emphatic “No!” that is honestly just too good to be true.

Listen to the entire exchange below and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It’s downright incredible and wildly entertaining.

Volume up.



Dan Campbell is as real as it gets.



Via @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/rVqowExcN6 — Champagne Athletics (@champletics) January 2, 2024

Campbell deserves credit for keeping it real.

Inject Campbell’s energy and spirit right into my soul. I legit lost it laughing at how he said “No!” to the hosts. Simply awesome.

The world lacks authenticity and it’s full of fake people. Look at Hollywood for a great example of people who behave in a manner that’s curated by media teams, managers and agents.

While football coaches aren’t that bad, many refuse to show their personality to the media. Not Dan Campbell. That man wears his heart on his sleeve.

He sounded ready to fight during this exchange. There was a 50/50 shot he was going to challenge someone to a duel.

What a line. Absolute alpha energy. How can you not love Dan Campbell? The man is a content machine.

Lions coach Dan Campbell gets in hilarious interview exchange. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Detroit closes out the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings, and then it’s all about the playoffs. Campbell clearly has a massive chip on his shoulder and that might be bad news for anyone who has to face the Lions.