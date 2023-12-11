Dan Campbell Gets Brutally Honest After Embarrassing Loss To The Bears

Videos by OutKick

Dan Campbell didn’t attempt much spin after the Bears beat the Lions 28-13.

Detroit simply looked outclassed across the board during the Sunday afternoon loss to Chicago. It wasn’t pretty, and downright brutal for fans to watch.

Chicago entered the game with just four wins. There’s no excuse for Detroit to lose to a team like the Bears if people are supposed to believe they’re a real contender.

If you want to be viewed as a legit franchise, then you can’t lose to a team several games under .500. It’s truly that simple, and the Lions didn’t get the job done.

The Bears beat the Lions 28-13. Dan Campbell had a very honest reaction to the unacceptable loss. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell reacts to brutal loss to Chicago.

Fortunately, Dan Campbell didn’t attempt to run from responsibility after the game. He looked directly at the media and made it crystal clear his team didn’t get the job done.

“We knew we had to play well, and we did not play well enough. You know, that’s a credit to them, and that’s a tough pill to swallow,” a visibly defeated and frustrated Campbell told the media.

He also made it clear a lack of “discipline” resulting in penalties killed Detroit.

Dan Campbell praises the #Bears in his post-game presser and cites his team's lack of discipline as to why the Lions lost. pic.twitter.com/SU4gbvdyqk — Barroom Network – Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) December 11, 2023

He also added “nobody feels worse” about the loss to the Bears than the guys in the locker room.

Lions fall to 9-4.

Credit where credit is due. That’s what a leader looks like. Dan Campbell is a football guy. He lives and breathes for the sport, and part about being a football guy is admitting when you just didn’t get it done.

Unlike the Kansas City Chiefs, who are melting down over a correct call, the Detroit Lions coach didn’t make excuses after the unacceptable loss.

He looked right into the cameras, said the team didn’t play at a high enough level, wasn’t disciplined and it cost them a win.

This is what we call taking responsibility.

Dan Campbell was very honest after the Bears beat the Lions. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The good news for the Lions is there’s still plenty of football left and the team is still in first place in the NFC North. Next up is the Broncos. They drop that game, and fans are going to start getting very frustrated. Let me know your thoughts on Dan Campbell and the state of the Lions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.