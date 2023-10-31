Dan Campbell Fights Back Tears Talking About How Much He Loves Gritty Players

Videos by OutKick

There’s no doubt Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is a football man through and through.

The Lions earned a tough 26-14 win at home Monday night over the Raiders, and it was another gritty victory. Detroit now sits at 6-2, and is in complete control of the team’s destiny.

However, the action on the field wasn’t the only thing that generated some serious attention Monday night. The team tweeted a brief ESPN clip before kickoff of Campbell talking about his views on the team and tough football players, and the Detroit coach started crying.

“I just…I appreciate guys that lay it on the line. Maybe you’re outnumbered. Maybe you’re not the most talented. Maybe, the odds are against you and nobody believes in you. I respect the hell out of those guys who will fight, and that’s what we’re about it. That’s what we’re about. That’s how we roll here. That’s why I get emotional,” Campbell said as he fought back tears.

It’s literally impossible to hate Dan Campbell. You don’t have to like the Lions, but you can’t hate Dan Campbell and claim to love football at the same time.

If you love football, then you have to love Dan Campbell. The man wears his heart on his sleeve and is unbelievably authentic in a world that lacks authenticity.

I sent this clip around to some friends, and we all came to an agreement there are three acceptable times for a man to cry without any explanation:

Telling war stories over cold beers or the direct aftermath of combat.

The death of your best dog.

An incredible sports journey where you had to leave it all on the line.

Dan Campbell is a shining example of the third option, and I couldn’t love it anymore if I tried. I want a coach who loves the game so damn much it brings him to tears.

It’s no different than people who watch the ending of the Miracle on Ice more than 40 years later and are still brought to tears. I want people like that standing shoulder-to-shoulder with me when our backs are against the wall.

The Detroit Lions are 6-2, and Dan Campbell’s injection of energy into the team is a major reason why. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit fans have had a hard life. It’s a hard existence, and has been for decades. Well, times are changing, and Dan Campbell is the reason why. As a Lions fan, I speak for a lot of people when I say I would follow that man to the gates of hell drenched in gasoline if that’s what had to be done. Props to Campbell for continuing to prove he’s the man.