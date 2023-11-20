Dan Campbell Gives Awesome F-Bomb Laced Locker Room Speech

Videos by OutKick

Dan Campbell was electric after the Lions pulled off a great comeback win over the Bears.

The Lions stunned the NFL world after scoring two late touchdowns to secure a 31-26 victory of the team’s NFC North rival. The team is now 8-2, and everything the franchise wants is waiting in front of it.

What did Dan Campbell do after the win? The Detroit coach did what he does best:

Unleash an awesome and passionate locker room speech.

Dan Campbell has the Lions rolling with an 8-2 record. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell uncorks another great locker room speech.

“I’ll tell ya, you f*cking guys. Holy sh*t. We are a resilient team, gentlemen. We are resilient. We go find a way to win. They freaking came out, and they fought us, but we f*cking fought harder! And we went and got the win. That’s outstanding,” a very fired up Lions head coach told the team following the win.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. It’s impossible to not love Dan Campbell if you’re a football fan. You don’t have to love the Lions or be a fan of the team like I am, but you simply can’t not love Campbell and call yourself a football guy.

It’s not possible. That man represents everything we love about football. He represents everything we love about competing and leaving it all on the field.

Dan Campbell is pure emotion, wears his heart on his sleeve and is always fired up after a huge win.

Dan Campbell gave another great locker room speech after the Lions beat the Bears. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

We’re talking about a man who loves football so much that the thought of tough, gritty players literally brings him to tears.

You know you love something with all your heart when simply talking about it brings a person to tears. That’s what Dan Campbell is all about.

Never change, Dan! Never change. The Lions are finally good after decades of irrelevancy, and Campbell is the man fans can thank. He’s bringing the team to the top of the mountain, and unleashing a lot of incredible speeches along the way.