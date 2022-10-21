Dan Campbell is very aware the Detroit Lions haven’t lived up to expectations.

The Lions are currently 1-4, and while the team hasn’t had a big problem scoring, the franchise simply hasn’t lived up to the hype. That’s not all Campbell’s fault. The team has been terrible for decades, but after crushing it on “Hard Knocks,” people figured the Lions might surprise some people in 2022.

That clearly hasn’t happened, and Campbell knows the team should be much better.

The Detroit Lions, once again, are terrible. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

“Look, none of that’s in my control. I knew where we were at last year, I know where we’re at right now and I know where we’re gonna be. I know this, we should have more wins than we have right now. I do believe that,” Campbell told the media when talking about expectations and the fact the Lions simply aren’t winning enough.

New year, same Detroit Lions.

It feels like we’ve all seen this movie before. We’ve all seen the yearly movie of the Detroit Lions, and we all know how it ends.

Every single season, there’s a weird amount of hope surrounding the team. Nobody seems to know why, but it’s true.

The Detroit Lions are currently 1-4. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

It was even truer this year after the team appeared on “Hard Knocks.” People couldn’t buy Lions stock fast enough after the HBO show. For the first time in a long time, it felt like the Lions had some real momentum behind them.

Well, five games into the season, the Lions have one win and are giving up an average of 34 points a game.

The numbers aren’t good for Dan Campbell and Detroit.

Through 22 games with the franchise, Campbell has a record of 4-17-1. That’s absolutely terrible, and there’s no way to spin it.

Now, it’s not all Campbell’s fault. In the three years prior to Campbell’s arrival, the team won just 14 games. It’s a sad and pathetic franchise, and has been for a very long time.

However, Campbell was hired to inject energy into the team and win some games. While there’s certainly more energy, the team is still terrible, and could finish 4th in the NFC North for the fifth straight year. Is any fan satisfied with this? Of course not.

Dan Campbell talks about the Detroit Lions having a disappointing start to the season. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Campbell definitely isn’t getting fired, but if the Detroit Lions don’t at least manage to stack up several more wins before the season is over, his seat is going to get very hot.