Damian Lillard Spits Ice Cold Freestyle Rap In Impromptu Music Video After Blazers Get Stuck On Plane For Seven Hours

Damian Lillard and the Trailblazers had to wait an extra day to travel for their return from the NBA All-Star break. Their flight out of Oregon on Wednesday night was cancelled due to weather.

Portland recorded 10.8 inches of snow, which was the second-highest single-day total ever recorded in the city.

Portland just experienced it's SECOND snowiest day on record. The official total at the @NWSPortland office was 10.8", but parts of the metro area recorded over a foot of snow in that 24 hour period. #Portland #PDX #ORwx pic.twitter.com/HPAUnvsxkO — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) February 23, 2023

School districts across the region are closed and thousands of customers are without power in the metro area and on the coast. Cars and trucks were stranded along the main highways from late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

This is wild. A lot of standstill traffic from last night is still here. We saw 2 huge pockets of drivers trying to go east on Hwy 26 near Sylvan Hill. Who knows how long these drivers have been here! 😢 😱 #portland #OrWx #snow #oregon #breakingnews #pdxtraffic #pdx pic.twitter.com/BvZJviOWR7 — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) February 23, 2023

Update on i5 north pic.twitter.com/vivBVLjuy5 — Wtfportland (@Wtfportland1) February 23, 2023

But the Blazers have a game to play on Thursday night in Sacramento!

Originally, the plan was for the team to take the hour and a half flight south on Wednesday evening, spend the night in Northern California, go through a walk through on Thursday afternoon and play the game as scheduled. That is not what ended up happening.

After Portland players had already boarded the charter jet to Sacramento, the flight was cancelled. All planes were grounded and the Blazers were forced to fly out on Thursday morning instead.

The team ended up sitting on the tarmac for seven hours.

Damien Lillard found a way to pass the time.

The seven-time All-Star, one of the best guards in the league, is also a rapper. He goes by Dame D.O.L.L.A. and has songs with Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, among others.

With nowhere to go, the Blazers turned their flight delay into a music video. Dame spit an ice cold freestyle as his teammates hyped him up.

Man, how the f—k we stuck up in the snow? Guess we fly this b*tch tomorrow. Bookies know I keep a clip, won’t change what imma get tomorrow. Back stuck on the plane, I might have to buy a fit tomorrow. And it’s cuffin’ weather, grab ya b*tch, she might get hit tomorrow. — Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Every single line in Lillard’s rap went crazy. His best, though, was a reference to Gilbert Arenas and the time(s?) that he brought gun(s?) to the locker room.

Shooters in the locker room like we the Wizards, got me tight — stuck up in this f—kin’ blizzard. — Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Here is the full rap:

Although the Blazers didn’t get out on Wednesday, it led to the coldest video of the NBA season thus far. Lillard’s bars were slick and his teammates vibing around him really tied it all together.