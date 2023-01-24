Damar Hamlin Tweets One Word In Response To Rumors It Wasn’t Really Him At Bills Game

The tinfoil hats were out Sunday as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium for the Bills’ Divisional Round matchup but refused to show his face, leading theorists to believe that the safety had been cloned.

Or that it wasn’t Hamlin at the stadium, but the other angle’s far more intriguing.

As Hamlin appeared during the CBS broadcast several times with a face cover on and no oxygen tank in sight following his battle with an on-field cardiac arrest that nearly took his life, viewers grew extremely dubious of the guest appearance.

It sure seems odd that Damar Hamlin won't show his face. pic.twitter.com/UGQLnxFmIS — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) January 23, 2023

A compilation of every Damar Hamlin “In the Building” video the NFL showed yesterday



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/iErz98l6dI — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 23, 2023

I’m a REAL “conspiracy theorist” now!



Sorry for questioning how a man having to use oxygen is not carrying oxygen, wearing a mask when you need oxygen, and walking with a pep in his step after dying suddenly and being brought back with rib-breaking CPR before skin lightening. pic.twitter.com/y6GKiWaTDD — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) January 23, 2023

Skeptics Didn’t Think Hamlin ‘Fit The Bill’

Clapping back at those skeptics on Monday was Hamlin, who posted a photo of himself next to a mural, with a cheeky caption that’ll have people doing a double-take.

“Clone,” Hamlin tweeted out, with an emoji of a ninja to accompany the sleight at all the doubters.

Since Hamlin’s on-field incident from Week 17, the 24-year-old has been keeping a low profile as he rehabs his way back to health.

Sunday’s appearance was a galvanizing gesture by the Bills safety as the team took on the Cincinnati Bengals in the highly anticipated rematch since the suspended game when Hamlin went down.

The Bills were the phonies on Sunday as they fell to the Bengals, 27-10, off a lackluster performance by Josh Allen and the offense.

At one point in the game, the Highmark cameras pointed to Hamlin and his family in the suite as the player flashed a “heart” signal at the crowd to rally the troops. Coincidentally, the Bills had their biggest break of the game after that moment when linebacker Matt Milano broke up a would-be touchdown reception by Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, limiting the Bengals to a 28-yard field goal on that drive.

With his two-week recovery from the near-fatal cardiac arrest, Hamlin proved that he is in fact … THAT guy.

