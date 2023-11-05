Damar Hamlin Launches Scholarship Program To Honor UC Medical Staff

Videos by OutKick

Damar Hamlin is giving back by paying it forward.

The Buffalo Bills safety is back in Cincinnati for the Bills’ Sunday night game against the Bengals. It’s Hamlin’s first time traveling to Paycor Stadium since he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in January.

Hamlin is expected to be inactive for the game. But he used this trip to Cincinnati to meet with the medical professionals who saved his life just 10 months ago. He also had a surprise for them.

“Last night I had dinner with my heroes. 10 of the UC Medical Staff that helped save my life,” Hamlin posted on X.

“I surprised them with a scholarship named after each of them that will support youth in Cincy to chase their dreams. Wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them!”

Damar Hamlin Staying Busy With Community Efforts

Chasing M’s, Hamlin’s nonprofit organization, will award $1,000 scholarships to Cincinnati youth over the next three years. Each year, they’ll pick 10 winners to correspond with the 10 doctors, nurses and first responders who helped him on that terrifying day.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to set up a scholarship program to honor this team of professionals — my Cincinnati heroes — who helped save my life,” Hamlin said in a statement.

“Today, as I look at honoring these Cincinnati heroes and lifting up young people who are trying to find their way, I’m reminded of the enormous blessing I’ve been given through my charity and the generosity of people around the world.”

Damar Hamlin is starting a scholarship program for youth in Cincinnati. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Hamlin founded Chasing M’s in May 2020 when he was still a student at the University of Pittsburgh. But the charitable organization saw a massive influx of donations (more than $9 million) in the aftermath of Hamlin’s medical scare.

The 25 year old calls his charity both “a blessing and an unexpected life mission.”

