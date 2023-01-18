Damar Hamlin Is Back At Work At Buffalo Bills Training Facility, ‘Almost Daily’ Says Sean McDermott

Damar Hamlin, 15 days removed from a cardiac arrest event in the Buffalo Bills regular-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is back at work.

Well, he’s back in the Bills’ building on a daily basis.

“Damar’s in the building now almost starting daily,” McDermott told reporters Wednesday. “That’s good news. As he continues to improve, that certainly helps…”

Hamlin, 24, has not yet attended either of the Bills two games since his medical emergency that resulted in a stay at a local Cincinnati hospital and then a Buffalo hospital for a short time. But he had previously visited with his teammates.

Last week Hamlin, his mother and father visited the team during its walk-through the day before a Wild Card playoff victory over the Miami Dolphins.

His return to the Bills’ training facility has been very measured so far.

“It’s limited just overall,” McDermott said. “But he comes in and really just started today or yesterday, trying to get back to a little bit of routine and just getting himself acclimated again. Taking it one baby step at a time, here.”

Hamlin is not in meetings at this stage. He definitely is not practicing.

“No, just kind of dipping his toe back in here,” McDermott said. “Getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

Progress. And good news.

The Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional round playoff game on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The teams had their game in which Hamlin collapsed on the field cancelled by the NFL.

