Bills GM Says Damar Hamlin Wants To Play Again, Needs Full Clearance For ‘Storybook Ending’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin wants to play football again after collapsing on the field in January. Whether or not he takes the field again remains a question, but general manager Brandon Beane shared a very positive update about the safety’s health status.

Beane spoke with the media on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine and said so far, so good with the testing that Hamlin has undergone thus far.

“We want to make sure we’re hearing everything. Assuming he gets full clearance, I know he would want to play. I know that’s his end game, to continue playing,” Beane said. We want to make sure we’re all in sync, assuming the doctors say at some point… we’re in agreement that we’re okay putting him out there, too. So far, all is well with his testing, and we’ll let that continue.”

Damar Hamlin wants to play football again.

Hamlin collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 3.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old is under contract in Buffalo for another two years and if he is cleared to play football again, Beane and the Bills sound like they’ll support his decision if he ultimately decides to suit up.

“If he’s able to get full clearance and he feels he’s ready to do it, that’s another big smile of a story. Not that he just got his life back, but he would have his football career back and have an opportunity to go out there and play,” Beane said.

“We’ll continue to support Damar throughout this whole thing. I would love to give the storybook ending that he’s definitely going to play, but we don’t know that yet.”

“It will be a decision for Damar, but it will also be a decision for us,” Beane added.

Hamlin has made appearances at both the Super Bowl and various NBA games over the past couple of months following the incident and appears to be in great spirits.