Comeback Of The Year Candidate: Dallas Stars Score 2 In Final 15 Seconds To Stun Predators

There’s something about late goals in the NHL recently. Less than 24 hours after the New York Rangers scored a meaningless goal (unless you bet the goal total over/under) with a tenth of a second left, the Dallas Stars decided to see their late-game scoring efforts and even outdo them.

Forget one late goal. The Dallas Stars won thanks to two late goals. Both of which were scored in the final 15 seconds of regulation.

The Predators led the Stars 2-1 late in the third period. However, Dallas was applying some serious pressure, especially with netminder Scott Wedgewood on the bench and Craig Smith out as the extra attacker.

With just under 15 seconds left, Smith found the puck on his stick and shoveled one past Nashville’s Juuse Saros.

THE STARS SCORE TWICE IN THE FINAL FIFTEEN SECONDS TO STUN THE PREDATORS!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m5V47GzWfN — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 23, 2023

Well, I guess drop the puck, rag it for 14 seconds or so, and go to overtime.

Right?

The Stars Did Not Want To Go To Overtime

Apparently, the Stars didn’t get that memo because they forechecked their asses off for what was left of regulation. Eventually, the puck found its way to defenceman Jani Hakanpää who clobbered a slapshot into the back of the net for the win with just 2 seconds left on the clock.

That’s just unbelievable. You could see the two approaches to that last faceoff. Nashville just wanted to get to OT and maybe kill some of Dallas’s momentum. That obviously didn’t work.

Better yet for Dallas, that incredible win was big in the standings. It allowed them to stay atop the Central Division. Plus, by avoiding overtime, they kept Nashville from picking up a loser point.

That’s huge. Stars fans will be talking about this one for a long time.

Talk about a Festivus miracle…

Festivus traditions save the Stars

1) Festivus Pole: Right post denies Filip Forsberg shot to ice the game

2) Airing of Grievances: Former Predator Craig Smith scores the tying goal with under 15 seconds to play

3) Feats of Strength: Jani Hakanpaa blasts the GWG with 3.2 to go pic.twitter.com/CU9iTLb3Rk — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) December 23, 2023

What an incredible ending and it had to be to overshadow Roman Josi making a glove save.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Roman Josi the elite… GOALIE?!



WHAT A GLOVE SAVE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9yiTdHm3OG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 23, 2023

Man, that game had it all.

