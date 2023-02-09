Guy Gets ROCKED In Brutal Fashion During Dallas Stars Game

Videos by OutKick

A Dallas Stars fan learned the hard way that talking trash to the wrong person might not end well.

We all know fights at sporting events are as American as apple pie. People get loaded up on booze, start feeling a bit too confident and then all hell breaks loose. Well, this one from Wednesday night is a doozy and the entire exchange is elite.

“How about you step down here and I’ll box your ass,” the young man said slightly slurred with a drink in his hand during the Stars/Wild game. Well, the guy he was chirping appeared more than happy to oblige.

He threw a single punch that immediately dropped this mullet-wearing character, who also appeared to drop a racial slur during the exchange.

This is a grade-A fight video.

Everything about this video is elite. It’s absolutely awesome. It perfectly captures everything we love about fights at sporting events.

A great fight requires some wild characters (check), some absurd trash talking (check) and then the most important aspect, someone getting lit up like fireworks on the Fourth of July (check).

This video had it all.

Dallas Stars fan gets rocked. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JeremyChuggs/status/1623544255133147136)

Here’s some free advice I was once given by a person who has killed more people than cancer. Walk away from conflicts and fights. You don’t know what strangers are capable of doing.

This young man probably thought he was unstoppable. That’s what a mullet will do to you. It gives you a lot of confidence.

Unfortunately, he picked a fight with the wrong person, who was so confident the entire time they were rocking headphones.

Then, after the initial blow was thrown, he managed to continue to hold off the young man and a second female. It was two on one and he was still holding court. That’s got to bruise the ego of our mullet-carrying friend.

Don’t do it, folks. It’s just not worth it. Get another drink and have some fun. Don’t get your teeth knocked in because you wanted to be a tough guy.