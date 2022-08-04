Pro Golfer Gets Drunk, Allegedly Kicks And Spits On Officers While Being Arrested In Dallas

Travis Wadkins, a professional golfer out of Dallas, appears to have had one, or maybe seven, too many.

According to police records, Wadkins was arrested for public intoxication after harassing employees at a restaurant called Terrelli’s.

Things then went from bad to really, really bad.

Wadkins was also alleged to have spit on one of his arresting officers before allegedly kicking a female detention officer in the knee while being booked into jail. He was charged with assaulting two police officers.

The officer reportedly had to have surgery on her kneecap as a result of the incident.

The former Texas state champion played his collegiate golf at Wake Forest before turning professional. Wadkins has played in one PGA Tour event in his career, which was a missed cut in the 2012 Byron Nelson Championship.

He’s made the cut once in nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour finishing T-57 and earning a paycheck of $1,538.