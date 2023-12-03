Dallas Mavericks Lose Despite A 30-0 Run…And That Was Only The Second-Craziest Thing To Recently Happen To Luka Doncic

Videos by OutKick

Imagine putting up 30 straight points in a basketball game, and still somehow losing. That’s what Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks experienced Saturday night.

During a 126-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas scored 30 unanswered points. That’s the largest run in the NBA since the 1997-98 season, and the longest in franchise history.

All-Star guard Luka Doncic stole the ball from Chet Holmgren late in the fourth quarter and scored the layup that got the Mavericks to that incredible mark. That moved the score to 117-111, meaning that the Mavericks overcame a 24-point deficit.

However, Doncic and the Mavericks saw that lead evaporate quickly. The Thunder went on a 15-3 run of their own, capped off by Shea-Gilgeous Alexander stealing a Doncic inbound pass to bring the score to 124-120.

Luka Doncic Got A Huge Win Off The Court Just Two Days Age

Doncic experienced a wide range of emotions over the past two days. The point guard saw his 36-point, 15-rebound, 18-assist performance – and the 30-point run – not be enough to get the win. Not only that, but Luka also got called for a travel with 1:27 remaining that also harmed the Mavericks’ cause.

While Doncic conceded that he traveled, he thought other similar plays were not called throughout that game.

“My view is it probably was a travel, but those travels happen about, my opinion, 20 times a game,” he said. “So a minute and a half to go, if you’re going to call that travel for the first time in the game, you can’t do that. I don’t think so. But I think those travels happen a lot of times in one game and the NBA doesn’t call the travels, so I was really surprised.”

However, that emotional rollercoaster came just one day after Doncic welcomed his first child into the world. Talk about a whiplash effect.

The point guard noted that the contrast of events certainly wasn’t lost on him.

“It was the happiest day of my life with the baby, but then today’s game was a big roller coaster too,” Doncic said of the past two days. “I’m so sad we didn’t win this game, but man, we gave a big, big effort.”

Unfortunately, the effort just wasn’t quite enough.