Mike McCarthy Laughs Off Jerry Jones After Cowboys Owner Takes Direct Shot At ‘Coaching Problem’

Jerry Jones is at the age where he simply does not care what people think of what he has to say. Actually, the 80-year-old owner of the Dallas Cowboys has always been that way.

Jones, whether you like him and his franchise or not, is unapologetically himself and brutally honest, for better or worse. He does not hold back, even if it makes things a little bit awkward like it did on Monday afternoon.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to get underway on Thursday evening and the Cowboys are set to pick No. 26 overall. They have needs at defensive line, offensive line, running back, tight end and linebacker.

Jones spoke about his team’s strategy in a press conference on Monday. Mike McCarthy didn’t seem particularly excited

Head Coach Jerry Jones taking court while his employee side eyes him. #Cowboys #ZeroSBin25Years pic.twitter.com/cJ6Oq9YW5M — Frankie Jay 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 (@FrankieJay__) April 24, 2023

Regardless of who Dallas selects in that spot, and throughout the weekend, it ultimately doesn’t matter if they don’t develop into impact players. And that stems from the coaching.

Jerry Jones expects better coaching.

Despite continued expectations for success, the Cowboys have not made it out of the Divisional Round since 1995. They won 12 games in each of the last two seasons but lost in the Wild Card in 2021/22 and then in the Divisional Round back in January.

Dallas simply cannot seem to figure out how to take the next step.

Thus, as Jones spoke about his organization’s strategy for the upcoming Draft, he was quick to divert the focus from the players to the coaches. Specifically, the multi-billionaire took a vicious parting shot at McCarthy and Jason Garrett.

Before getting up from the table to close out the media appearance, Jones made it clear that he expects more from his coaches. McCarthy was sitting right next to him and laughed it off, but you can feel the tension through the screen.