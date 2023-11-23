Cowboys Fans Look Like Black Friday Shoppers With Mad Rush Into AT&T Stadium On Thanksgiving Day

Videos by OutKick

The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders in the second of three Thanksgiving Day games on the NFL slate. If the pregame rush of fans into AT&T Stadium is any indication, Cowboys fans are PUMPED up. They looked like Black Friday shoppers trying to secure that $99 television.

Cowboys reporter Jon Machota posted a video showing the AT&T Stadium staff opening the doors two hours prior to kickoff. Fans immediately flood into the venue, presumably to get to the ticket windows to grab any available last-minute entries.

Likely, all the seats are sold. However, there were reportedly some standing-room only tickets available.

Doors just opened at AT&T Stadium. Cowboys vs. Commanders in 2 hours pic.twitter.com/Tn1qJO7TW0 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 23, 2023

Imagine showing up to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day — probably more than 6 hours before kickoff — just to stand in line for hours, rush into the stadium two hours prior to kickoff, only to NOT get any tickets. That’s like being the guy who misses out on the $99 TV.

It’s a truly demoralizing feeling, I’m sure.

Still, this video just goes to show how far Dallas Cowboys fans are willing to go when the team is good.

Dallas enters their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Commanders at 7-3, two games behind the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but firmly in playoff position.

Winning the NFC East seems like a tall order since Dallas already lost to Philadelphia and trails by two games.

Dallas Cowboys fans are fired up for a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

However, the top NFC Wild Card spot is a very valuable playoff position. The #5 seed in the NFC is almost certainly getting a matchup against the NFC South champions.

Currently, the New Orleans Saints hold that spot at 5-5. They hold the #4 seed in the conference heading into Week 12, despite having just the seventh-best record in the NFC.

Cowboys fans know the value of that spot, too. Dallas secured the top Wild Card seed last season and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 17 points in the first round.

This year’s NFC South champion won’t have Tom Brady at quarterback, either.

The Cowboys enter their Thanksgiving matchup as two-touchdown favorites and fans want to see their team roll on Thursday evening.