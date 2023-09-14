Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Reveal 2023 Roster

Videos by OutKick

Is this the year the jinx finally ends and the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders get to perform in front of a Super Bowl audience for the first time since January 28, 1996 when Troy, Emmitt and The Playmaker beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX?

For the DCC, the road to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVII begins Sunday in the Big D against the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets in a game where the 36 cheerleaders should get a workout rooting on Micah Parsons and the defense as they chase poor Zach Wilson all over the NEW artificial turf Jerry had installed during the offseason.

For eight rookies — Anna, Brooklyn, Camille, Kennedy, McKenna, Reece, Taylor and Zoe — this is their first journey with a franchise that has five playoff wins since that run to the magical day in 1996.

The rookies will look to veteran leadership from a couple of ladies — Chandi and Kelcey — who are entering their 5th year of service to the organization. Chandi announced earlier this month that she will be teaming up with 3rd year veteran Meg in Group 4. I’m not sure what that means or where that group performs on the sidelines, but you have to believe they’ll be formidable when you throw in a 5th year and a 3rd year into the same group.

Let’s just say those two have seen a few things over their NFL cheerleading careers as Dak and the boys have tried so hard to deliver playoff success to Jerry.

As for fellow 5th-year Kelcey, she got engaged on Saturday before the ‘Boys came firing out of the gates. Could we see a double-ring ceremony for Kelcey and the ‘Boys in 2024? Look, this is the drama that builds during the NFL season. We have cheerleaders possibly doubling up with rings. We have Jerry trying his darndest to win another one to prove to Jimmy Johnson that he’s a legendary general manager and owner.

This is why the ‘Boys are America’s Team. They’re going to be on national broadcasts like 15 out of 17 weeks and the cheerleaders will be there keeping spirits high right into the playoffs.

Buckle up is all I can say. Welcome to another year of big boy football in The D. It’s time to play ball.