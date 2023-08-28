Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Are Ready For Some Football, Cowboys Fans Fighting & A Crazy Kansas State Party Fight

Videos by OutKick

Weekend observations from a regular guy in Ohio who needs to get something off his chest

I need to start this morning with a confession. I hate to get all serious on a Monday morning, but I need to be upfront with you guys and just say it: I wore pants yesterday for a golf outing at a 1-star golf course.

You’re damn right I’m not proud of myself, but it happened and now I have to deal with the fallout from such behavior. Why was I wearing pants? Because the Sunday morning temp was 56 at 6:30 and the weather people had been rambling on about how the humidity would be gone and it would be a raw Sunday morning. Low humidity. Low temps. Wind in the face on the golf course. I went with pants and it was a terrible decision that has me reevaluating a few things and declaring to do better.

Yes, it was a huge Respect Summer® miss and it was a lesson.

No more pants until September 23.

Was it a little chilly Saturday night while at a Patio Party watching the USC game? Yes, but I stood my ground and wore shorts and it was fine. Sunday, I slipped. It won’t happen again.

Three go-kart races and one round of putt-putt fits perfectly into a two-hour birthday party window. Screencaps Jr. turns 11 today and had a pretty great weekend racing friends and running around the neighborhood shooting each other with darts. The boys are doing a great job Respecting Summer and it’s appreciated. I was shut out yet again. No hole-in-ones. Multiple near misses, but I’m starting to question my putt-putt game. The Pac-12 Network reminds me of public access TV. God bless the studio talent who are trying to make it seem like the Pac-12 is in good shape. Meanwhile, they must have resumes out to 30 TV operations just begging to be saved from the eventual death of the network. It looked like the Pac-12 studio show was being done from a Rent-a-Center. That’s actually not a bad idea considering what’s coming in eight months. Nothing gets a patio party conversation rocking like asking people what they set their thermostats to in the summer. That topic is undefeated. Everyone has an opinion, including the women who always perk up. A 37-year-old former minor league hockey guy I golfed with this weekend didn’t know who Craig Stadler is. I rarely feel old around these guys in their mid-to-late 30s. That changed when my Craig Stadler one-liner went over his head. Dos Equis hit a home run with the lime and salt Equis. Those beers definitely Respect Summer. My RESCUE yellow jacket traps have been activated and it’s now time to go hunting. Speaking of yellow jackets, the one-star golf course we played could get someone killed if they don’t eliminate the yellow jackets on the 17th tee box. Then, as we’re standing there, Captain Ron, who has a resemblance to Craig Stadler, hence the one-liner that went over the 37-year-old’s head, tells me his cousin died like a week ago after being stung by a yellow jacket. Nice timing for that story, Captain Ron. How about you tell me that AFTER we survive the round. Now I see why many of you guys swear by the RESCUE traps. They’re well-designed, the soaked cotton ball had yellow jackets swarming in a matter of seconds (yes, next time I won’t activate the damn things until dark) and they’re actually sorta decorative. You’ve met your match, yellow jackets. DIE!

• John from SD writes:

Jim Nance had to be waiting all weekend for this one: “He’s the season-long Viktor”! $18 million to the winner, caddy has to be ecstatic with his 10%. That final group was on fire, what a way to end the golf season.

Little League World Series: good for the SoCal kids; local sportscasters couldn’t pronounce Curaçao (it’s a soft second c, not a hard c). Is it the U.S. local teams vs. the other countries all all-star teams (meaning not a local foreign team from a specific city like the U.S. teams)? Cuba coach defected, who would have guessed!

F1: great strategic race with the rain. Amazing drivers. Nice track with banked turns. Mercedes and Ferrari complaining about the Red Bull dominance, very weak.

Keep up the great work and have a great week!

What’s something you used to enjoy?

• Chad B. R. writes:

I hope you are doing well. I was just curious as to what was something that you used to really enjoy, but now look back on it and say “What was I thinking?” For example, mine would be listening to Howard Stern’s radio show religiously.

Kinsey:

Betting on sports.

Those shots of dopamine were incredible, but the other end of the dopamine rush just got to be too much and the best thing I did was give it up. Now there’s much less stress and I can sit around enjoying myself rather than stressing over every play.

Personally, betting on games just to have action is when it was time to reevaluate the situation. I might take part in a text group bet a few times a year, but I don’t have a sports betting app on my phone. That’s how done I am with that world.

That doesn’t mean I don’t want to hear about about your triumphs. By all means, tell me how you’re tearing up the books. Show me your longshot wins. It’s still fun to hear about the industry.

Question for the Screencaps community

• Franco writes:

Does anyone else think Justified: City Primeval kind of stinks? I missed episode 1 but have seen all of six after, and Raylan Givens has done almost nothing in this series.

He goes from place to place talking to people doing boring stuff. In the old Justified he was always killing bad guys and getting into fights, and the show had a lot of humorous scenes. It had a lot of addictive flavor. It was a MUST SEE show..

This season he hasn’t killed one person, and he’s only been in one fight in episode 2 or 3. It also has a lot of subtle woke stuff in it too. It’s not bad, but it’s not even close to great like the old show.

What do other people think?

Texas High School football Week 1

• Mike N. saw this display of patriotism:

Natural Born Beauties

• Herb Z. writes:

As the guy who asked the “where have the natural beauties gone” question, you have had one featured recently- Stacy Kiebler. There are no duck lips, no hour-long butt exercises, and no inch-long eyelashes. Just….her. And she looks damm good.

Car wash

• Travers H. writes:

Joe, in the land of Do Hard Things …. How about teaching your kids to wash a car by hand? Doesn’t seem popular with kids today ….they’re too busy being lazy and spending 20 bucks at the car wash?

How many of our guys still was a car by hand at least twice a month?

Kinsey:

Is car washing as important as knowing how to detail a car?

I feel like the latter is a bigger skill to have. That’s why Screencaps Jr. got a big lesson in that department a month ago when we went to town on Mrs. Screencaps’ grocery-getter van that needed serious attention.

Now he knows how to get dog hair out of upholstery with a brush and vacuum. He’s officially employable.

I’d say less than 1% of Screencaps readers hand-wash their cars twice a month.

Do you know any loud laborers?

This is why you don’t hear me complaining about getting up on a Saturday morning after crushing Kirkland margaritas. Life could be much harder for me. That fact isn’t lost on my hollow brain.

I just have to laugh at how coordinated this all is…the NY Times eliminated its COVID death and destruction tracker from its website the last 4-5 months…now look at today’s front page

After scrolling down the Times homepage, I found out that the COVID data tracker is still gone, but that hasn’t stopped the editorial team from pushing this storyline. Good try, losers.

And that’s it, we’re good and fired up for the last week of August 2023. It’s also a holiday vacation week for many of you. Go hard for four days and then enjoy that one final summer holiday where you Respect Summer and all that it has given you this year.

As for the Floridians in the path of that tropical storm or hurricane, stay safe this week. Let’s all get to the weekend and enjoy those massive college football games.

Take care.

Numbers from :

New clock rules after week 0



7 game sample with average of 63.3 plays per game and average duration of 3 hours and 24 minutes



Last season (896 games), average of 68.7 plays per game and average duration of 3 hours and 27 minutes — chris (@dadgumboxscores) August 27, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

More of the prison fight shenanigans at last night’s Cowboys game. pic.twitter.com/3OBJoChZIf — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) August 28, 2023

College football is back baby. Granny keeping that cat cool! pic.twitter.com/WqhzzP2F3x — Kiley🙌🏼🐗 (@_NeverYield) August 26, 2023

You think the city of Tuscaloosa is ready for the Texas Longhorns to visit?



It cost $2,380 a night for the Homewood Suites 👀 pic.twitter.com/tirTEOZNFu — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) August 28, 2023

Never give up the high ground. pic.twitter.com/MHqCwMdqHU — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) August 27, 2023

Our first decapitation of the season 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2dRDhyJ5Cn — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 27, 2023

Nick Saban got David Pollack fired. pic.twitter.com/XfVdGBROnh — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) August 27, 2023

This is an alpha male mustache. pic.twitter.com/6aKXposg5Q — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 27, 2023

The way to end racism is to say “End Racism.” That simple



Thank you for continuing to be our moral beacon — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 27, 2023

What a start to the school year at Kansas State. pic.twitter.com/VZvHxBNRA4 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) August 27, 2023

Disgusting behavior this weekend at Aldi. Hey scumbags, we return the carts or give it to the suburban mom walking in who didn't have a quarter in her Suburban cup holder. pic.twitter.com/PlXdLT9inG — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) August 28, 2023

@JoeKinseyexp. Big Retail news on Jug Run Road in Knox County. Gonna save me that 75 minutes drive to Costco every week. pic.twitter.com/YsAcZtMlfm — El KaBong (@gim357) August 26, 2023

Sometimes we never know whats going on inside a home but with this “whimsical rustic play structure” in Camano Island, WA it’s quite clear.



Currently listed for $295,000 pic.twitter.com/24XTM63ARl — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) August 27, 2023

I just had an art curator tell me on Facebook that they enjoyed watching me on CBS Sunday Morning get so excited about creating art with my lightning photography. She'd never heard of lightning as art and this really intrigued her.

This made my day.

(captured this shot… pic.twitter.com/QsC0WrPuQm — LoriGrace (@lorigraceaz) August 27, 2023

Woah! This is a first for me! I was flying my drone close to this storm near the Atascosa Mountains when I captured a giant bolt while shooting video, and I'm in the shot with my 4Runner in it! I need to go through the Sony camera because I think I caught this with that too!… pic.twitter.com/IATLzIiUcN — LoriGrace (@lorigraceaz) August 27, 2023

Tiffany Returns was running outside to quickly grab her children's shoes when she nearly was struck by lightning in North Rapid City Thursday.



Tiffany noticed a 5 minute ring in her ear, along with feeling weak and sick – but was otherwise unscathed. #sdwx @NWSRapidCity pic.twitter.com/naC3HQZYut — Brant Beckman ☀️💧⚡️ (@BrantBeckmanwx) August 25, 2023

When I moved to LA in 1980, I was on Price Is Right and met Bob Barker. Thank you Bob for introducing me to the game show world! We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/b4VTbI1DzF — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) August 27, 2023