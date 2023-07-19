Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Are Ready For 2023 Season, Colorado State Signs Sumo Wrestler & Rent A 40-Person Sports Villa

Videos by OutKick

RIP LEEBS

Majestic Steel founder and diehard sports fan Dennis Leebow, or LEEBS as I’d called him for a number of years while he became recurring content during my Busted Coverage days, passed away last week. Those of you who’ve been reading my work the last decade know the huge content run LEEBS went on right as Cleveland was enjoying the Manziel, 2nd Bron Bron and Indians World Series run eras.

For bloggers like myself, Cleveland was the center of the sports content universe and LEEBS was the perfect character to take advantage of such success. He was a self-made multi-millionaire who got to the point in his life where he was single, loved to party, and loved the fast life. The stars truly aligned when LEEBS came into my work life.

He had a constant stream of D-list Instagram model types who would party with him and travel to Miami to spend quality time in his penthouse. They would go boating. He would take photos of the models on tropical vacations. He would pose with one foot up on furniture. Most of his content was off-the-charts alpha male behavior.

And LEEBS always had his trusty limes. He would hold a lime in nearly every photo.

The limes, one of his girlfriends told me, was for good luck.

We all were lucky to have this content king in our lives. We’ll never forget.

The Internet is a better place thanks to characters like LEEBS who keep things interesting. Between his cast of character girlfriends, his antics during the 2nd LeBron era in Cleveland and his lucky limes, the guy was a gem. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 19, 2023

Content generators

• West Texas radio guy Ryan Hyatt writes:

Hey, you just gave yourself a new column idea: Power Rank the All-Time Top 10 Sports-Entertainment Content Generators. From Tebow to Brittany Spears… Have fun and thanks for all the great writing.

Kinsey:

Ryan actually sent this one Tuesday as I was blogging about the Clay-Tebow virginity question that happened 14 years ago this month.

I will drop a list tomorrow on this topic. In the meantime, it should be said that we’ve been in this period the last couple of years where there’s a lack of characters to drive sports. We don’t have a Harry Caray — you’d be canceled for being Harry in 2023. We don’t have a collegiate quarterback who can send fans into a frenzy like the Manziel era.

I’m not sure what snaps us out of these doldrums.

Aaron Rodgers will be interesting and sleeping in a cave for a week, but then he’ll go be boring at a golf tournament.

Bora Bora

• Zach L. in Vegas writes:

But first, Zombie Toro went to the curb. It died for the last time on me. Haven’t had time to give you an update. Now a new Honda GCV 170 is striping the grass. It is fantastic btw.

As to Bora Bora, check out Anguilla in the Caribbean. Much shorter flight, it is known as the Cuisine of the Caribbean. If you take the flight to St. Martin first, stop by the Sunset Bar and Grill and watch the airplanes take off and land right over the beach . . you tube has it covered.

St. Martin (the Dutch side) is a good place to party for a day or two, and then you can take a 20 minute Ferry ride over to Anguilla. I would highly recommend renting a car (they drive on the wrong side of the road . . so that is fun). Trust me, the wife will love it. Not really a place for the young kids, but if you are into beautiful beaches, sailing, yacht watching, and food, it is the place. Here is a link to the place we stayed three times, but we have visited most of the large properties there, and they are all cool.

https://meadsbaybeachvillas.com/

Not saying to give up on the Bora Bora dream, but as my wife and extended family is from Ohio, this is more bang for the buck. Thought you should know.

Switzerland and a Screencaps VRBO

• Chris B. in Florida/NC writes:

Reading the note from Vox did two things:

1) Impressed me with the ever-increasing global reach of your Screencaps community; and

2) How about a SC-members only version of, say, VRBO or eBay or even the odious Facebook Marketplace or something hybrid?

If a SC reader has something to sell, SC readers get a discount — whether it’s vacation lodging, or a used Big Green Egg, or whatever.

We could actually do this.

Kinsey:

I’ve had readers promote their rentals before. I’m all for it. If you have a place readers need to stay (Disclaimer: I, Fox News Corp. Clay Travis, my bosses, etc. ARE NOT responsible for any damage done by Screencaps readers), I’m willing to let you pimp it out on Screencaps. I’ve also said if you have a business we need to know about, throw that out there as well.

Listen, this isn’t the New York Times.

Liz Hurley and Divine Brown

• Jason DeM. in KZoo, Michigan writes:

Liz is aging like a fine wine! It begs the question; I wonder what Divine Brown is looking like these days?

Hugh Grant is an idiot.

Kinsey:

There she is:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11324337/Ex-prostitute-Divine-Brown-53-faces-30-years-jail.html

Choose your prostitutes carefully.

10U end-of-the-season round-up

• Jason R. in Far Nor Cal writes:

Really appreciated your little league story this year. I spent a few seasons as an assistant. (Line up creator) Hardly any kid will remember me, parents might out of spite, but they will always remember “Coach”. Well done. It’s not easy to juggle coaching with any job. Glad to hear the Dave and Buster story. There’s no better title in public than “Coach”.

Jason adds from last night’s Giants-Reds game:

Chaos. Two fun teams to watch. Long time Giants fan stuck here in Far Nor Cal who hates what’s happening in this state, but here I am. Would love to see these teams match up again at some point. Young potential on both teams. Elly is going to be a beast. Will never forget Posey taking Latos yard for a grand salami, but I’m pulling for your Reds to do some good.

Kinsey:

And just like that, the Reds are 2.5 games out. Gotta limit the damage!

That’s it. Gotta run. I have no idea what the day holds, but the sun is out, the pool is 86 degrees, the squirrels have been staring at me because those little bastards know I’m going to yell at them for jumping on the fence feeders.

It’s just another summer day in Ohio.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

