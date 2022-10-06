Ezekiel Elliott Gives Incredibly Justified Reason For Missing Aaron Judge’s Historic Home Run

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t travel to watch Aaron Judge’s historic home run, and his reason is 100% justified.

The New York Yankees star smashed his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, and while the stadium was packed, the Cowboys running back made the trip. Why? He’s not driving to Arlington unless he has to.

“I hate driving all the way to Arlington. No disrespect to Aaron Judge. I respect his game. We had practice today. It was Micah’s suite. He invited me. I’m just not driving to Arlington, unless I have to,” Elliott explained.

So why didn't Zeke Elliott go to Arlington to witness 62 with his teammates?

I hate driving all the way to Arlington. No disrespect to Aaron Judge. I respect his game. We had practice today. It was Micah's suite. He invited me. I'm just not driving to Arlington, unless I have to pic.twitter.com/eghFi8hReS — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 5, 2022

Props to Elliott for keeping it real. He didn’t even attempt to give some BS reason for not going to the Rangers/Yankees game.

The baseball world was locked in on Aaron Judge, but Elliott wasn’t about to drive all the way to Arlington to hang out in Micah Parson’s suite just to watch a baseball game.

Ezekiel Elliott has some serious dad energy before even turning 30.

This is a classic dad thing to say. Elliott was worried about traffic and driving above all else. He might only be 27, but that’s a veteran move. It usually takes people until their 40s to get that mentality. The Dallas Cowboys running back has it in his 20s. Ezekiel Elliott is way ahead of the curve.

Plus, if you’re a Cowboys fan, do you want Elliott focused on practice or watching Aaron Judge? We all know the answer and it’s not a close call.

Ezekiel Elliott missed Aaron Judge’s home run because he didn’t want to drive to Arlington. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Credit to Elliott for giving the most relatable take of 2022 for all of us who absolutely hate driving for crowded events.