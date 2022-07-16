Dak Prescott Is Shredded And Wants Everyone To Know It

It’s that time of the year when the “best shape of my life” stories and comments start rolling in from NFL players. It’s easy to roll your eyes when you see one, since they have become so common during the late summer.

But Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has “the receipts,” as the kids would say. Prescott posted a photo on Instagram of himself and several teammates – wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and rookie Jalen Tolbert, along with tight ends Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon.

Dak is in "the best shape of my life," and he's bonding with teammates in Miami. The Musers just want to know how he's going to play. Ears up tomorrow morning at 7:55. https://t.co/lMajogWZ0T pic.twitter.com/VtPMbDQyOS — 96.7 The Ticket (@dfwticket) July 11, 2022

You can see a shirtless Dak in the center of the frame, rocking a six pack and looking pretty jacked. He has been telling us all offseason that he’s implemented a new routine that includes a full-time personal trainer, and now we can see it on full display.

During his annual kids camp last week in Frisco, Texas, he stopped briefly to speak with reporters and said, “A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in. So, it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”

“I got a [personal trainer] in the offseason – someone I’ve worked with throughout the last year,” Prescott added. “I’ve paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it’s vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches. I feel like, since the injury, I’ve trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out.”

Last month, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy commented on Dak’s progress and his new body: “I think you clearly see it in the way he’s moving this year. You look at his body: he’s clearly different than he was last year. He’s leaner, more flexible.”

Prescott isn’t the only Cowboys looking for big things this season. We reported previously that last year’s Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons, sees himself in the mold of Aaron Donald.