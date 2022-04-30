Cowboys’ Newest Pick Details Call With Dak Prescott Days Before Draft

Is Dak Prescott making decisions in the Dallas Cowboys‘ War Room?

While the 2022 NFL Draft has been full of exciting moments for budding athletes, one noteworthy one came when the Cowboys quarterback made a a pre-draft inquiry to the team’s newly drafted wide receiver, Jalen Tolbert, days before the draft selection.

New Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert received a phone call from QB Dak Prescott days before the draft. “I never knew quarterbacks called prospects.” A 20-minute conversation. “We immediately vibed on the phone.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 30, 2022

Tolbert recently spoke on the Draft Show on 105.3 The Fan in his first interview as a Dallas Cowboy.

“I answered, and he was like Jalen, and I was like, ‘What’s up?’ And he’s like, ‘This is Dak Prescott. How are you doing? For a minute it was like a surreal moment because I never knew quarterbacks would call prospects, but it was an awesome, great experience,” the wide receiver detailed.

Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reports that Tolbert spoke with Prescott for about 20 minutes where the WR was surprised to receive the call and said, “I think we immediately vibed on the phone, connected right there.”

With the No. 88 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @dallascowboys select Jalen Tolbert!



📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/t2iXY9YWzj — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022

The Cowboys chose the South Alabama standout as a No. 88 overall draft pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, just two days after the receiver got the call from Prescott.

While Jerry Jones has the final say in all prospects, the phone call between Prescott and the receiver reflects the work the QB is putting into the relationships with future prospects.

