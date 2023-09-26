Majority Of Americans Believe Biden Is Hiding UFO Information, Trust Trump More To Battle Alien Invasion

Videos by OutKick

A majority of Americans believe the government is hiding information about UFOs and aliens.

As OutKick’s loyal readers know, aliens and UFOs are an incredibly hot topic these days, and the situation hit a boiling point during a stunning congressional hearing featuring whistleblower David Grusch.

Grusch made several stunning claims about potential harm/murders to cover up the truth, a potential shoot down and the recovery of non-human biologics from a crashed craft.

Well, the recent news seems to be opening up some minds, according to a poll run by the Daily Mail.

What are UFOs? (Credit: Getty Images)

Americans believe a UFO coverup is underway.

The Daily Mail poll showed a staggering 71% of Americans believe the government under Joe Biden’s leadership has “probably not” or “definitely not” told the public everything there is to know about UFOs. A stunning 66% of Republicans and 56% of people aged 18-29 believe the government has “definitely not” been honest.

The same poll also found 37% of Americans agree with the premise that aliens have visited Earth in the past 50 years. Only 27% of Americans definitely rule it out.

As for who should lead the government’s response to an alien invasion, Donald Trump is ahead by a considerable gap over Joe Biden with 43% of the support compared to 32%. Apparently, people are banking on Trump destroying the aliens like he oversaw the destruction of ISIS in epic fashion.

Majority of Americans believe the government is hiding information about UFOs. (Credit: Getty Images)

The topic continues to grow in popularity.

The fact 71% of Americans believe a coverup is happening and 37% believe aliens have already been to Earth since 1973 tells you everything you need to know.

More and more people are starting to believe aliens and UFOs are real. I’m not saying you need to believe it, but it’s what the data shows.

It’s also not hard to understand why people feel that way. Below is a quick list of some recent incidents and claims:

It’s hard to live with your head in the sand after so many claims and alleged incidents. Again, you’re not required to believe in aliens, but nobody can deny there are some very strange videos floating around. They’re also not filmed by weirdos. Some have been captured by our own military.

Where do you stand on the issues? Let us know in the comments below.