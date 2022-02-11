Dad Who Refused To Wear Mask Shoved Out Of NY School Board Meeting

READ FEATURED OUTKICK CONTENT FOR 99¢ SUBSCRIBE ALREADY A VIP? LOG IN

Some kids may no longer need to wear masks in school, but apparently, parents still do. Otherwise, they may run the risk of being bullied. That was the lesson learned by one unfortunate father in upstate New York, who was dragged out of a school board meeting by a security guard. The reason? You guessed it … because he opted to attend sans mask. Video from the ROC for Educational Freedom Facebook page captured the details, and it all seemed to start with a civil conversation. But things turned heated quickly after the dad refused to cover his face, as the New York Post reported. “Dave Calus was unmasked while sitting in a chair watching a presentation at a board of education meeting in Webster on Tuesday night when a security guard approached him and asked him to put on a face covering,” the Post wrote. “Callus said he told the guard ‘Thank you,’ but refused to cover up. The officer persisted, saying ‘No, you need to put your mask on right now.'” Courtesy ROC for Educational Freedom Facebook page, via NY Post A woman who filmed the video could be heard yelling at the guard as Calus was pushed out […]