Dad Asks Larsa Pippen To Take OnlyFans Break

OnlyFans has been deprived of steamy Larsa Pippen content as of late. But Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife hasn’t left the platform for good, she’s just taking a break, per her dad’s request.

Believe it or not, Pippen’s dad wasn’t loving the idea of his daughter’s most intimate moments being so visible.

Crazy, right?

“My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, ‘I don’t know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.’ And since he did that, he took my sexy feel away,” Larsa Pippen said at BravoCon2022 over the weekend, per People.

“He just took it!”

Sounds like a terrible father. I bet he doesn’t even own a #GirlDad t-shirt.

OnlyFans Meant Big Bucks

By adhering to her dad’s request, Pippen stands to lose a decent chunk of change while regaining her father’s approval.

“…depends how many posts do you have, how many photos. But I feel like probably $200,000,” Pippen said when show host Andy Cohen asked the largest lump sum she’s made from her OnlyFans content.

Pippen then explained that the $200k was from someone located overseas and that they dropped six figures for non-nude content.

“It’s actually someone from the Middle East,” Pippen said of her generous fan. “I don’t do nudes, so it’s not anything.”

Seems like a lot, for a little. But hey, to each their own.

OnlyFans Content Still Free

Larsa does still have an OnlyFans account, but it’s no longer updated with any regularity. Pippen’s subscription-based site is free and allows her to be tipped for content.

Hence the six figure payday…

And though $200k and an OnlyFans subscription seemingly won’t get you more than some racy swimsuit photos of Larisa, a household last name just might.

As OutKick previously reported, Pippen’s recently been linked to Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan. The same MJ who just so happened to be teammates with Larsa’s ex, Scottie.

Larsa Pippen and Jordan were spotted on numerous dates, including a night out where they were photographed sitting on the same side of the booth. Which means they’re in love, super creepy, or both.

(I’m siding with super creepy, because same-side booth sitters can’t be trusted).

Now I don’t want to speak for Larsa’s old man, but he seems to have some influence on the 48-year-old mother of four. He may want to tell her to stick around the Jordan boy. I hear he comes from money.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 16: Larsa Pippen arrives to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit).

