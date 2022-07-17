Dabo Swinney Wears Ridiculous Outfit to Charity Event

Dabo Swinney is no stranger to, shall we say, extreme fashion.

The Clemson head coach has a track record of rocking color matched clothes; most famously with an all orange ensemble at the Cheez-It Bowl:

Swinney’s even inspired an entire Twitter account dedicated to tracking his wardrobe choices throughout the season and off season.

His career success has been inarguably impressive, with two national titles, a track record of developing successful NFL players and a 6-4 record in the College Football Playoff.

Swinney also tries to do good off the field as well, as he runs “Dabo’s All-In Team Foundation,” a charity that hosts several annual events.

The organization’s signature event is the “Dabo Swinney Ladies Clinic,” which according to the website, “raises money specifically for breast cancer research/technology, education, & prevention.”

After years of significant attendance marred by COVID restrictions last year, Saturday’s event marked a return to form. Not just for the crowd size, but for Swinney’s suit game.

Instead of going with an understated, classy look for the important occasion, Swinney went all pink:

Dabo’s outfit at today’s Lady’s Clinic. pic.twitter.com/la36dohC1L — Dabo Uniform Tracker (@DaboUniTracker) July 16, 2022

The most impressive part of the outfit is undoubtedly the hat. The pink shirts and pink suit is also remarkable, but the hat really completes the ensemble.

What remains to be seen is whether or not the Clemson student section does their job and recreates this look in the stands during the upcoming season.