Dabo Swinney Outruns RGIII In Startling Display Of Speed

Before Robert Griffin III made the jump to television and started dishing out his share of wild takes, he was known for his speed. That makes the way that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney blew past him on Saturday even more impressive.

Griffin was on hand for the Tigers’ game against North Carolina, and Griffin decided to see if he could keep up with Swinney and his team as they made their iconic entrance into Death Valley.

The ex-NFL QB tried to time it so that he was running with Swinney, but the 53-year-old head coach had a full head of steam and no one was catching him.

Dabo was running like he was late to pre game chapel 😂 pic.twitter.com/301hLtiKF6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 18, 2023

That was impressive… but was it that impressive?

I mean, last season, we did watch RGIII nearly outrun a hawk. Like in honest-to-goodness hawk with feathers and talons. The whole works.

So, we know RGIII still has some wheels, and Swinney still left him in the dust.

However…

While Swinney’s khakis are by no means running pants, Griffin’s tailored suit is definitely not meant to run in. Plus, that jacket of his flapping in the wind? That’s not aerodynamically sound at all.

Plus, Swinney got one hell of a head start. He had gravity on his side as he came flying down the hill. If you started running from the top of The Hill, your momentum would probably carry you somewhere near midfield without you even realizing it. Like you start running and all of a sudden you’re standing on a Clemson logo.

Still, there’s no denying that Swinney was moving like his life depended on it (which if you think about the dozens of hyped-up football players on his heels, it kind of does).

