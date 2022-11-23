Dabo Swinney Makes Strange Comment About Non-Existent Rivalry

Dabo Swinney might want to refresh his memory on Big Ten rivalries.

Clemson and South Carolina will play this weekend, and it’s one of the best rivalries in all of college football.

In Swinney’s mind, he understands that major rivalries are at least bigger than one rivalry that doesn’t even exist at all: Indiana vs. Northwestern.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Northwestern and Indiana, they’re probably not having marriages break up over that. No offense to Northwestern and Indiana. You grow up in Alabama, that’s it. I’ve said many times, you don’t even leave the hospital, you’ve gotta declare right there. Which way you going? And they put it right on your birth certificate. Otherwise you just stay in the hospital. They don’t let you leave. That’s the best way I can answer it. That’s what I grew up with. That’s all I know. My whole life, 33 years, until I came to Clemson,” Swinney explained when talking to the press when talking about rivalries, according to On3.com.

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What is the Clemson coach talking about? Northwestern and Indiana might have a lot going for them. A bitter rivalry isn’t one of them.

Northwestern’s main rival is Illinois. Indiana’s rival is Purdue, and that is a bitter one, especially in basketball.

However, I can guarantee you Northwestern and Indiana fans don’t spend one moment thinking about each other. Not even close.

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney might be an ACC coach who grew up in Alabama, but he damn sure should have a basic understanding of Big Ten rivalries.

You have Ohio State/Michigan, Wisconsin/Minnesota, Penn State/Ohio State and a handful of very other prominent ones. Northwestern/Indiana has never been a rivalry and never will be.

Of course marriages aren’t breaking up over it. How can you end a marriage over something that doesn’t exist?

(Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Dabo should know better. He should know much better than to create fake rivalries out of thin air.