Anonymous ACC Coach Calls Out Dabo Swinney For Failing To Practice What He Preaches About ‘Family’

With the first week of June down, college football is still more than two months away. Players will report back to campus in the coming weeks, if they haven’t already, and summer workouts will get underway, but fall camp won’t get started until at least late July.

Thus, as many coaches take the very limited window for some time off, it’s time to talk. “Talking season” is in full swing, and there are few offseason traditions like the anonymous coaches section of Athlon Sports’ college football preview magazine.

Head coaches, assistants, and staffers from across the country are offered anonymity to preview the other programs in their conference. It can get pretty spicy.

Although there have been more fiery comments in the past, one Big Ten coach didn’t hold back on Greg Schiano and Rutgers.

Down in the ACC, one coach turned his attention toward Dabo Swinney. Specifically, the anonymous coach called Clemson’s head man for talking out of both sides of his mouth.

Does Dabo Swinney practice what he preaches?

According to the ACC coach, the Tigers focus a lot of their recruiting efforts around the idea of “family.” However, when Swinney was tasked with hiring a new offensive coordinator during the offseason, he did not hire from within.

Does that contradict his stance on family? The unnamed ACC coach thinks so…

This is the biggest year for Dabo Swinney since he became a national title winner. They have so many new pieces and philosophical changes. … When you recruit against these guys, all you hear is ‘family, family, family’ and him going outside of his group and making the change at offensive coordinator (Garrett Riley) isn’t about family. That’s accepting the reality you’re just another football program, and you have to do things like Alabama and Ohio State to stay relevant with those guys. — Anonymous ACC Coach, via Athlon Sports

Point taken.

There is something to be said about an outside hire. If family is the focus, why not look internally?

The same can be said for the transfer portal. Is bringing a player in from elsewhere rather than developing one of your own not the same thing?

Chew on that! It’s the offseason. We have nothing else to do.