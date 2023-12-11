D.K. Metcalf Throws Multiple Tantrums During Seahawks Loss To 49ers, Gets Ejected

Videos by OutKick

The Seattle Seahawks faced an uphill battle on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. First, they faced one of the best teams in the NFL. Second, they had to do it with back up quarterback Drew Lock. They hung tough for a while, but when it started to unravel, D.K. Metcalf lost his cool.

Multiple times.

Seattle took a 10-7 lead after the first quarter. But, the 49ers got a long touchdown from Deebo Samuel during the second quarter to give San Francisco a 14-10 advantage. They never trailed again in the game.

But, Seattle did make it interesting. A perfectly executed double-fake screen led to a touchdown to a wide open Colby Parkinson who also split several defenders to reach the endzone.

Unfortunately for Seattle, their defense couldn’t hold up its end of the deal. The 49ers responded with a quick-strike touchdown of their own to stretch the lead back to two touchdowns.

On the ensuing possession, Drew Lock got desperate and on the first play of the drive heaved a ball up to a double-covered D.K. Metcalf. 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted the pass.

Ji'Ayir Brown with his second INT of the season! 🔐 pic.twitter.com/nUQX0E0lbK — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 10, 2023

Metcalf went to the sideline and slammed his helmet against a helmet warmer, breaking it.

DK broke the helmet warmer 😳



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/PN7o1AZ8mW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

Understandable frustration after a terrible pass from his quarterback. Still, at least the QB was trying to get the ball to Metcalf.

Taking out frustration on an inanimate object is one thing, but Metcalf later decided he needed a living being to physically attack.

With less than four minutes left in the game and facing a fourth-down-and-13, Lock once again heaved a ball down the field. The 49ers, once again, intercepted the pass.

Fred Warner picked off the pass and later lateraled the ball to a teammate when Metcalf got hold of him. Metcalf might not have realized Warner got rid of the ball, so he continued to try and make a tackle.

Referees ejected Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf for his actions late in the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Although, he did so by performing a full suplex on Warner.

Warner did not take kindly to that, so he shoved Metcalf. Metcalf responded by grabbing Warner’s face mask and eventually shoving his face.

That led to a post-play scrum between the two teams and two ejections, including Metcalf.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has been ejected for this interaction with 49ers LB Fred Warner. pic.twitter.com/NX1SJXvp5n — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 10, 2023

DK Metcalf and Deommodore Lenoir have been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/CZ91L5lK2A — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

This isn’t the first time D.K. Metcalf engaged in questionable behavior against an opponent this season.

Either way, he probably got his wish. He got to head to the locker room about 10 minutes before the game ended.

The rest of Seahawks probably wanted to join him at that point.