DK Metcalf Pulls Incredibly Dirty Move Against The Rams

Videos by OutKick

DK Metcalf pulled what was almost certainly the dirtiest move of week one during a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams hammered the Seahawks 30-13 Sunday, and Metcalf is now the proud owner of an absolute scumbag moment.

The Seattle star receiver for seemingly no reason blindsided Rams DB Ahkello Witherspoon, despite not being anywhere near the action.

You can watch the unbelievably dirty play below.

DK Metcalf with a dirty hit to the #Rams DB Ahkello Witherspoon



pic.twitter.com/rPsHuUlcYH — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) September 10, 2023

DK Metcalf gets away with dirty play against the Rams.

What the hell was Metcalf thinking when he pulled this move? Why did he think this was a smart idea? He’s lucky he didn’t get ejected.

While he didn’t get tossed, he can probably bet the house there’s a fine coming his way from the league.

The NFL offices simply aren’t going to let a play like this fly.

Seahawks star DK Metcalf pushed Ahkello Witherspoon in dirty fashion during a blowout loss to the Rams. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Witherspoon wasn’t even engaged with Metcalf and the Seahawks receiver just decided to push him into the ground.

Football is a physical game, but the league also cares more now than ever about player safety. Blindsiding a DB not paying attention or locked up with you is the definition of a dirty move.

Something tells me the Rams won’t forget about this when the teams meet again November 11. If you want to pull a dirty move, then you better be ready to keep your head on a swivel moving forward.

DK Metcalf pulled an incredibly dirty move against the Rams. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It was simply a bonehead and idiotic thing for DK Metcalf to do. Completely unnecessary.