Cyclists No Show Post-Race Podium After Biological Male Finishes 1st In Female Race

Videos by OutKick

A group of female cyclists took a stand this week. By refusing to stand at all.

Biological male cyclist Lesley Mumford proudly posted an Instagram photo of himself standing atop the first-place podium after Sunday’s 100-mile Desert Gravel Co2Ut race.

But the second and third place finishers were nowhere to be found.

“I have no idea why so many people bailed before the podiums, but they did,” Mumford wrote. “I swear I wasn’t the only one in my age group.”

The event has a non-binary category, but Mumford chose to enter as a woman instead.

Mumford, 46, finished first in the women’s age 40-49 category. He placed ahead of 43 females in the age group and beat the second place finisher by a whopping 17 minutes and 19 seconds. He beat the third place winner by more than 30 minutes.

A law enforcement officer, Wesley Mumford became Lesley in 2017. At the time, CBS News said he was believed to be the first known transgender command-level law enforcement officer to transition.

Mumford said he had the full support of his then-wife of 12 years, Sarah, as well as Summit Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

FitzSimons said he was “humbled that she had such courage to do that and honored that she wanted to do it on my watch.”

Lesley Mumford proudly poses after winning first place — and setting a course record — in the Colorado Cup women’s open division in January 2023. (Instagram: @lesley.j.mumford)

Lesley Mumford Stands Alone on Podium

While the second- and third- place finishers have not commented on their podium no-show, it appears to be a silent protest against a biological man racing against women.

And according to former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, it’s about time.

“Enough is enough!” she tweeted. “Empty podium except for the male who naturally finished atop all the women in the women’s category. Despite there being a non-binary/trans category he easily could have competed in. Keep it up girls!”

Enough is enough! Empty podium except for the male who naturally finished atop all the women in the women's category. Despite there being a non-binary/trans category he easily could have competed in. Keep it up girls! #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/OcFnyUezYi — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 16, 2023

And Gaines wasn’t the only one who felt this way.

Inga Thompson — a three-time Olympian, 10-time National Champion and medalist at the Tour de France — showed her support for the ladies.

“The silent protests are starting!” she tweeted.

The silent protests are starting! The women are refusing to stand on the podium with the man! Well done!!! https://t.co/QazFxeoBLc — Inga Thompson Fdn OLY💚🤍💜 (@ithompsonfdn) May 16, 2023

And on her Sirius XM show Thursday, Megyn Kelly took no prisoners. Kelly pointed out that men winning women’s cycling events has become a common occurrence.

“Women’s cycling is all but gone to us — I mean it’s worse, I think, than women’s swimming,” she said.

And Mumford is just the latest example.

“He suddenly decides he’s a woman, and goes and steals all their medals,” Kelly said. “No wonder [female athletes] are quitting.”

Transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon — who now calls himself Veronica Ivy — celebrates his gold medal at the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelly’s guest Thursday, Britt Mayer, is co-founder of The Battle Cry — a group fighting to keep trans athletes out of women’s sports.

Mayer believes women are starting to wake up after being “polite for so long.”

“As it gets worse, I think that women are becoming a lot stronger in their convictions and realizing what’s at stake,” Mayer said.

And if women don’t speak up? Mayer said it will “become this tidal wave that absolutely destroyed women’s sports.”