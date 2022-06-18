Curt Schilling Says This Is Why Washington Is Such A Losing NFL Franchise

Three-time World Series champion and should-be Hall of Famer Curt Schilling notices a common theme regarding losing sports teams.

Ownership.

The Washington Commanders organization hasn’t been to a Super Bowl since 1991, and have had just six winning seasons since Daniel Snyder purchased the team in 1999. The current team supposedly has a quarterback competition on its hands, as Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke will battle it out in training camp.

But if you ask Heinicke, the idea of a competition is far-fetched, but not for the reasons many would think.

Washington Commanders’ quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke (4) and Carson Wentz (11) participate in a drill during OTAs at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 14, 2022, in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo via Getty Images)

“I don’t think that’s an option,” Heinicke said from Washington’s minicamp on Wednesday when asked if he could challenge Wentz to be the team’s top signal-caller.

“You look at the NFL and at the end of the day, it’s kind of a business. If you’re paying someone $30 million and you’re paying someone else $2 million — you’re paying this guy $30 million to play, you know,” Heinicke added.

Schilling thinks this perfectly encapsulates the state of the Washington franchise, telling OutKick in an exclusive video why he feels the Commanders will remain losers.

“When you watch the latest piece on Washington and their quarterback battle, so to speak … Taylor Heinicke saying that he’s not an option because he’s only making $2 [million] and Carson Wentz is making $30 [million], [that] tells you all you need to know about Washington’s football team,” Schilling said.

“The fact that your best quarterback might not be — and I assume it’ll probably be Carson Wentz, but if he gets beat out … if Heinicke beats him out and he’s still not starting, it’s just a summation of why the Washington Commanders — which, by the way, is a stupid name — are who they are and have been who they have been forever,” Schilling said.

Watch everything Curt Schilling had to say below: