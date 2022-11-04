Curt Schilling Says The World Series Is Not Over, No Dominant Pitcher

Justin Verlander won his first game ever in a World Series last night and put the Houston Astros on the verge of winning the World Series. Up 3-2 in the series, the Astros head back to Houston with two chances to win the Series.

Curt Schilling believes the series is not over and explained why on Dont@Me with Dan Dakich.

Up 1-0, Verlander took the mound in the bottom of the first and Kyle Schwarber met him with a Tomahawk shot over the right field wall. He took a 2-1 lead into the 5th inning. He needed to finish the inning to be in line for the win.

Verlander got the first two batters out, and then gave up a double to Bryce Harper. Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos was in the way of a win for Verlander. After throwing 90 pitches, he got Castellanos on a slider to fly meekly to left field.

Astros won 3-2, Justin Verlander Gets His Win

There is no arguing that Justin Verlander is a Hall of Fame pitcher. He is not a Hall of Fame World Series pitcher. His record is now 1-6 in 8 World Series games. He has a 5.23 World Series ERA.

The man has pitched in World Series games in 3 decades. 2006 and 2012 with the Tigers and 2022 with the Astros.

Kyle Schwaber homers off Justin Verlander in the bottom of the first inning in Game 5 of the World Series (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The home run he gave up to Kyle Schwarber was the 10th homer he has allowed in the World Series, passing Catfish Hunter who gave up 9.

Last night's #WorldSeries win was a special one for @JustinVerlander, @BenVerlander, and their entire family

I for one am very happy to see Verlander get his win. Talking to his brother after the game was a great scene. Next stop for Verlander is Cooperstown.