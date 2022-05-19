Curry, Warriors Take Game 1 At Home, 112-87; Mavs Offense Shut Down

The Golden State Warriors led an emphatic win over the Dallas Mavericks — winning handily, 112-87, on Wednesday night.

Steph Curry and the Warriors welcomed the Mavericks to Chase Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Dallas didn’t give Golden State much reason to adjust — coming out flat on both sides of the ball compared to their competitive edge against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Dallas shot 11-of-48 from beyond the arc, keeping them at a distance from reaching the Warriors’ lead. The Mavs also finished shooting 36 percent from the floor compared to Golden States’ 56.1 percent.

Klay Thompson scored all 15 of his points in the second half — helping the Warriors pull away after maintaining their advantage, and focus, throughout. Curry added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

STEPH IS DANCIN' ON EM 😳 pic.twitter.com/5UfZYE0sr0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2022

Warriors forward and former Cavs No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins was the standout of the game: adding 19 points but making his influence apparent by locking up Mavs All-Star Luka Doncic.

10 points in the first frame for @22wiggins 🎯 pic.twitter.com/2OA34I0d3z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 19, 2022

Doncic scored 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting for the night — getting off to a cold start after extinguishing the Suns on Sunday. Doncic also tallied seven turnovers thanks to Wiggins’ stout defense.

“This is a competitive spirit coming off four days’ rest. … We did what we were supposed to do,” Curry said in the postgame interview.

Golden State takes the 1-0 series leading — set to host Dallas again for Game 2 on Friday. Teams that win Game 1 of their NBA Playoff series (at home) win the series 84.8 percent of the time.

WAITED ALL DAY FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/vYw0AZnflZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 19, 2022

