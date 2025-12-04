Star Actress Puts Internet On Notice With Edgy Instagram Photos

Production is currently underway for season three of "Lioness" with Zoe Saldaña leading the way.

Zoe Saldaña is letting the world know she hasn't lost her fastball.

Saldaña currently has some major projects underway. Her new film "Avatar: Fire and Ash" hits theaters on December 19th, but we all know that's not what OutKick readers know her for.

Her biggest project is "Lioness." Cameras are currently rolling on season three of Taylor Sheridan's legendary CIA/military series, and fans can't wait to see what comes next after two awesome seasons.

Saldaña is making it clear she's better than ever.

Zoe Saldaña goes viral with Instagram photos.

The popular actress hopped on Instagram to show off a green outfit for her 11.2 million followers, and it's generating some mega-attention.

The photos from the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" premiere have more than 144,000 likes as of publication. Saldaña definitely still has it.

Saldaña really can do it all. She's the star of one of the best shows on TV, stars in major films, won multiple major awards and has built a massive social media following.

I'm not a baseball fan, but I believe that's what people call a five-tool player.

It's always important to keep the momentum high, and I'd say the "Lioness" actress got the job done ahead of season three premiering on Paramount+. Something tells me she's in for a monster 2026, and we'll be here to cover it here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.