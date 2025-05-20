Reporter Pulls Off Most Insane Moment In Press Briefing History, Name Drops Clinton Body Count: WATCH

Zero Hedge reporter Liam Cosgrove might be responsible for the greatest moment in White House press briefing history.

The press briefings look a bit different since President Donald Trump returned to office. A lot more outlets are getting questions, and there's also the "new media seat."

The latter gives rising outlets an opportunity to get some attention and ask Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt some questions.

What happened Monday was nothing short of incredible.

Reporter drops Clinton body count and Jeffrey Epstein spy claims during White House briefing.

Cosgrove was in the new media seat Monday, and managed to spark a match in under two minutes with multiple comments.

He name-dropped the Clinton body count theory, called out the Washington Post to explain the suicide of former Clinton aide Mark Middleton and floated the possibility that Jeffrey Epstein had ties to intelligence agencies.

He stated the following, in part, during the exchange:

"That's just a lead in for my question about the most Clinton-related suicide, which is that of Jeffrey Epstein. There's still a lot of questions about that case. You've released phase one of the Epstein files. What was missing from that is any connection to his ties to intelligence agencies, and that's really the whole story. Not just trafficking young girls, but doing it on behalf of intelligence agencies. And, even potentially as part of a blackmail ring with potential ties to the Israeli government. For phase two, when can we expect it? Will it have information pertaining to those aspects of the Epstein case?"

You can watch the truly wild moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Welcome to the White House in 2025. This is one of the best must-watch political moments I've ever seen. Imagine explaining to someone ten years ago that the Press Secretary would be asked about the Clinton body count theory and if Jeffrey Epstein was possibly a spy.

For those of you who don't know, the Clinton body count theory is an unproven conspiracy theory linking Bill and Hillary Clinton to a string of deaths. The theory, once again, popped up after Jeffrey Epstein - an accused sex trafficker - committed suicide while in custody.

There are many people who do not believe that Epstein killed himself, despite that being the official stance of the United States government.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also previously seemed to imply that some Epstein files would have to be redacted for "national security."

The claim only further fueled speculation about the deceased accused trafficker. What could an accused human trafficker know that would be relevant to national security and need to be redacted?

We're truly living in a wild time, and Cosgrove might be the press briefing highlight of the year. What do you think of the moment and his questions? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.