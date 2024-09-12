Country Music Star Trolls Tyreek Hill With Simple Tweet

Zach Bryan fired off a hilarious tweet after Tyreek Hill was detained by Miami-Dade police officers.

The Miami Dolphins star was physically removed from his vehicle and handcuffed after refusing multiple orders from police to roll down his window and exit the vehicle.

He was eventually released with a pair of traffic citations. You can read why I believe the police acted properly here.

Zach Bryan trolled Tyreek Hill after he was detained.

While people are busy debating the incident, the country music star sent what's a truly hilarious tweet, given Bryan's history with police.

"Tyreek man do I have a story for you," the "Something in Orange" singer tweeted following the incident. Nine words.

Absolute perfection.

For those of you who don't know, Bryan once found himself in a pretty similar situation in Oklahoma. He was arrested after *HOLDS YOUR BREATH* refusing to comply with police commands during a routine traffic stop in 2023.

The difference between Bryan's incident and Tyreek Hill's is that Bryan was a fraction as combative and was charged for his conduct.

Hill was cut loose and now wants the police officer who is on administrative duties fired. Bryan also took total and complete responsibility and accountability.

The Dolphins star has done no such thing.

Using Tyreek Hill to poke fun at himself and the situation he found himself in after his own actions is some solid humor and self-awareness. Zach Bryan continues to prove he's an awesome dude as well as a great musician. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.