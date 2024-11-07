Country Music Star Releases New Music After Ugly Breakup: LISTEN

Zach Bryan dropped a new song Thursday morning as he goes through an ugly breakup.

The country music sensation recently split from Brianna Chickenfy, and the situation continues to descend into chaos.

That now includes a diss track released by Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. His split from Chickenfry is quickly becoming one of the biggest stories on social media.

He's responding by releasing new music, and he's doing a solid job.

Zach Bryan releases new song.

Bryan released his new song "This World's a Giant" early Thursday morning, and it's definitely a must-listen for anyone who is a fan of his work.

As you'd expect, his fans had plenty to say in the comments, and it's clear people were very impressed with his latest song:

Praise Jesus for making you fluent in the tongue of both mothers and man. Thank you for yet another balm of song to slather upon a hearts heaviness.

"Be still, be quiet" is exactly what I needed tonight.

Zach Bryan has some of the most organic and genuine sounding music out there today. He takes elements from country and folk and really weaves his own feeling into it. Damn music is something else

This man cannot make bad music. Ugh… such an addictive sound…

Thank you Zach for everything you’ve done for me you’ve healed me and helped me in ways you will never know

Zach gotten me high toughest times. We are so blessed to have music like this in our life. I’m crying this is so good I love you so much Zach Bryan.

This song is so powerful, and feels like an expression of all the grief and powerlessness people feel in recent times. A masterpiece

Such a beautiful song

Thank you for being you Zachary.

Blessed us again Zach

No matter what you think about Zach Bryan's very public and very ugly split from Brianna Chickenfry, there's no doubt the man is incredibly talented.

He's proven that over and over again in the world of country music. All he does is make hits, and he's the second biggest man in the genre behind only Morgan Wallen.

Now, he has a new hit song out, and it's already blowing up.

